How long is overtime at the 2026 World Cup knockout stage?

Overtime is something that almost no national team wants to play in the 2026 World Cup, but for some, it is one more option to look for victory in the knockout stage.

The knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup brings the ultimate drama where drawing is no longer an option. If two countries find themselves completely level after the standard ninety minutes of regulation, they must head straight into overtime.

This decisive overtime period lasts for a total of thirty minutes of mandatory gameplay. The crucial detail for fans to remember is that this timeframe is strictly divided into two halves lasting fifteen minutes each.

There is no sudden death or golden goal rule in play, meaning both fifteen-minute halves must be completed regardless of how many goals are scored. A short break allows players to catch their breath before they grind through the remaining time.

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What happens after overtime?

If the grueling thirty minutes of overtime still cannot separate the two nations, the match moves to a penalty shootout. This is the ultimate test of nerve where selected players step up to take alternating shots from the penalty spot.

Each team is initially given five penalty kicks to determine who secures a spot in the next round. If the score remains tied after those five rounds, the shootout transitions into a sudden-death format until a victor emerges.

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Do overtime also include injury time?

Yes, just like regulation play, the referee will add injury or stoppage time to the end of each fifteen-minute overtime half. Any delays caused by substitutions, injuries, or tactical time-wasting are calculated to ensure the full thirty minutes are genuinely played out.