How many French players are representing other countries at the 2026 World Cup?

France's footprint at the 2026 FIFA World Cup extends beyond Les Bleus. Several French-born players are representing other nations on soccer's biggest stage—but how many switched allegiances, and who are they?

France‘s influence on the 2026 FIFA World Cup stretches well beyond the players wearing Les Bleus blue. While Didier Deschamps‘ squad remains one of the favorites to challenge for the title, dozens are representing other nations.

The numbers are remarkable. According to data compiled from the official World Cup squads, 99 players born in France made the final rosters for the 2026 tournament. Of those, 76 chose to represent countries other than France.

Nations such as Algeria, Haiti, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal feature several French-born players who opted to wear different colors on soccer’s biggest stage. Behind every decision lies a different story.

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Which countries have the most French-born players?

The Democratic Republic of Congo has the most French-born players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to data compiled by Opta and published by L’Équipe, 20 players are representing DR Congo at this year’s tournament.

Luca Zidane of Algeria and Gedeon Kalulu of DR Congo (Source: Valerio Pennicino/Maria Lysaker — Getty Images)

Morocco follows with 19, while Algeria has 13 and Haiti 12. Senegal rounds out the top five with 11 French-born players in its squad. The figures highlight the extraordinary reach of France’s soccer development system.

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Out of the 1,248 players selected by the 48 World Cup teams, 99 were born in France. Only 23 made France’s own squad, while the remaining 76 chose to represent other national teams.

That means nearly one in every 12 players at the tournament was born on French soil. Many of these countries benefit from long-standing historical, linguistic and cultural ties with France.

Nations in North and West Africa, in particular, have deep diaspora connections that allow players eligible for multiple countries to choose the national team that best reflects their identity and ambitions.

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Which French-born players are representing other countries?

Logan Costa | Cape Verde

Steven Moreira | Cape Verde

Willy Semedo | Cape Verde

Eduoard Mendy | Senegal

Mory Diaw | Senegal

Yehvann Diouf | Senegal

Kalidou Koulibaly | Senegal

Moussa Niakhate | Senegal

Mamdou Sarr | Senegal

Antoine Mendy | Senegal

Pape Gueye | Senegal

Iliman Ndiaye | Senegal

Karim Boudiaf | Qatar

Yahia Fofana | Ivory Coast

Evan Ndicka | Ivory Coast

Guela Doue | Ivory Coast

Seko Fofana | Ivory Coast

Nicolas Pepe | Ivory Coast

Evann Guessand | Ivory Coast

Elye Wahi | Ivory Coast

Ange-yoah Bonny | Ivory Coast

Haissem Hassan | Egypt

Aymeric Laporte | Spain

Montassar Talbi | Tunisia

Dylan Bronn | Tunisia

Yan Valery | Tunisia

Ellyes Skhiri | Tunisia

Hannibal Mejbri | Tunisia

Ismael Gharbi | Tunisia

Elias Achouri | Tunisia

Johny Placide | Haiti

Alexandre Pierre | Haiti

Martin Experience | Haiti

Jean-Kevin Duverne | Haiti

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde | Haiti

Dominique Simon | Haiti

Duckens Nazon | Haiti

Ruben Providence | Haiti

Josue Casimir | Haiti

Yassin Fortune | Haiti

Wilson Isidor | Haiti

Lenny Joseph | Haiti

Luca Zidane | Algeria

Melvin Mastil | Algeria

Aissa Mandi | Algeria

Rayan Ait-Nouri | Algeria

Jaoen Hadjam | Algeria

Samir Chergui | Algeria

Nabil Bentaleb | Algeria

Fares Chaibi | Algeria

Houssem Aouar | Algeria

Riyad Mahrez | Algeria

Amine Gouiri | Algeria

Anis Hadj Moussa | Algeria

Fares Ghedjemis | Algeria

Issa Diop | Morocco

Redouane Halhal | Morocco

Neil El Aynaoui | Morocco

Samir El Mourabet | Morocco

Ayyoub Bouaddi | Morocco

Gessime Yassine | Morocco

Lionel Mpasi | DR Congo

Arthur Masuaku | DR Congo

Gedeon Kalulu | DR Congo

Dylan Batubinsika | DR Congo

Steve Kapuadi | DR Congo

Samuel Moutoussamy | DR Congo

Gael Kakuta | DR Congo

Cedric Bakambu | DR Congo

Yoane Wissa | DR Congo

Nathanael Mbuku | DR Congo

Simon Banza | DR Congo

Why do French-born players choose to represent other national teams?

Most French-born players choose other national teams because of family heritage, identity and greater opportunities at the international level. For many, the decision is deeply personal rather than purely professional.

France possesses one of the deepest talent pools. Breaking into Les Bleus can be extraordinarily difficult, even for players performing at the highest club level. Choosing another eligible nation often provides a more realistic path.

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Family also plays a significant role. Many French-born players are children or grandchildren of immigrants from countries including Algeria, Morocco and Senegal. Representing those nations allows them to honor their parents’ roots.

FIFA‘s eligibility rules have made these choices increasingly common. Players with multiple nationalities can represent the country of their birth, ancestry or residency, provided they meet the governing body’s requirements.