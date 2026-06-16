What’s Algeria’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup? More about Messi, Argentina’s opponent

If Lionel Messi and Argentina let themselves be guided by Algeria's FIFA ranking ahead of the 2026 World Cup, they may be in for a rude awakening.

Although Algeria boast their fair share of talent, they may not strike fear into the eyes of Lionel Messi, Argentina, or the rest of Group J at the 2026 World Cup. However, being underdogs only fuels the Fennecs, whose FIFA ranking is higher than many people give them credit for.

Entering their group against Messi and Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, Algeria sit at No. 27 in the FIFA World Ranking. The rankings are very dynamic, though, and constantly changing. The Desert Warriors could surpass Ecuador’s FIFA ranking depending on their World Cup result.

Algeria will face a major test right out of the gate at the 2026 World Cup. Taking on Messi and the reigning world champions, Argentina, the Fennecs come face-to-face with one of the top three national teams in the FIFA rankings as part of their group schedule, with many players born abroad representing Algeria.

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Determined to shock the world, Algeria could significantly improve their standing during the World Cup in North America. Before their 2026 World Cup opener, however, Algeria stand above only Jordan in the FIFA rankings among the teams in Group J.

Riyah Mahrez is Algeria’s star.

Algeria’s best ranking of all time

While being considered the 27th-best national team in the world is nothing for Algeria to be embarrassed about, the Desert Warriors have enjoyed even greater success in the past. Moreover, they have also found themselves much lower in the FIFA rankings before, so there is at least some reason for optimism.

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Back in 2014, coming off their best performance in a World Cup—when they reached the round of 16 in Brazil before falling to Germany on extra time—Algeria climbed all the way to No. 15 in the FIFA rankings. That was the furthest height the Fennecs ever reached.

Algeria’s lowest ranking

As for their lowest point, Algeria experienced their nadir in 2008. The Desert Warriors then found themselves without even an oasis of hope in sight, as they stumbled all the way to No. 103 in the FIFA rankings. That low point was only temporary, though.

The lowest year-end ranking in Algerian national team history came in 1999, when they finished at No. 86. It is little wonder they failed to qualify for the 1998 World Cup and later missed out on the 2002 tournament as well.

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New day for Algeria

Fortunately for Algeria, those days seem to be fading into the rearview mirror. Algeria’s roster is one of the most French-influenced, with more France-born players representing another country than any other national team at the 2026 World Cup.

The Fennecs hope this is only the beginning of a golden era for Algerian soccer. Against Messi’s Argentina, Jordan, and Austria, they will look to prove it to the world.