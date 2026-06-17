What’s Uzbekistan’s FIFA ranking and how did they qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Uzbekistan are set to make their historic World Cup debut, punching their first-ever ticket to the tournament after overcoming a grueling qualification campaign filled with monumental challenges.

Making their historic debut on the global stage, Uzbekistan arrive at the 2026 World Cup as one of the tournament’s most intriguing newcomers. Sitting at No. 50 in the FIFA world rankings, they enter Group K as the clear underdogs, set to clash with heavyweights Portugal (No. 5), Colombia (No. 13), and a formidable DR Congo side (No. 46).

While the paper thin margins and steep talent gap could pose a daunting challenge for the debutants, the World Cup is defined by unpredictable upsets. The Central Asian side will be among the final teams to open their group stage account when they square off against a dangerous Colombian squad.

On the pitch, the spine of the team is anchored by star center-back Abdukodir Khusanov. The Manchester City defender served as the absolute bedrock of Uzbekistan’s defensive line throughout their historic FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, proving vital to their structural rigidity.

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How Uzbekistan qualified for the 2026 World Cup

Uzbekistan’s journey began in the second round of the AFC qualifiers, where they finished level on points with Asian powerhouses Iran at 14 points apiece—boasting an unbeaten 4-0-2 record—while comfortably handling business against regional foes Hong Kong and Turkmenistan.

𝑭𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒅𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒆𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒔 🇺🇿



Uzbekistan have arrived at the #FIFAWorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zM9WJ1H8OI — #AsianCup2027 (@afcasiancup) June 17, 2026

They carried that momentum into the grueling third round, landing in a group alongside the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, and North Korea. The White Wolves punched their direct ticket to North America by securing a second-place finish behind Iran, racking up 21 points with a clinical 6-1-3 record.

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Uzbekistan’s historic player

At 30 years old, national team captain and former AS Roma striker Eldor Shomurodov stands as the modern face of Uzbek soccer. He solidified his status as a legendary figure by captaining his nation to this first-ever World Cup berth, further cementing a legacy that already includes being the country’s all-time leading goalscorer with 44 international nets.

Shomurodov trailblazed the path for his countrymen by proving Uzbek talent could consistently compete in Europe’s top five leagues following highly productive Serie A stints with Genoa, Roma, Spezia, and Cagliari. His blistering form during the 2026 qualifiers single-handedly dragged Uzbekistan out of decades of heartbreaking near-misses and straight into the history books.