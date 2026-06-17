Cristiano Ronaldo addresses Portugal’s draw vs DR Congo in 2026 World Cup debut: ‘This is far from over’

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, insisting that the tournament is "far from over."

Portugal opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in Houston, a result that denied Cristiano Ronaldo a winning start in his latest World Cup appearance. Despite controlling large portions of the match and taking an early lead, the Portuguese were unable to secure all three points in their Group K opener.

Ronaldo addressed the result on social media after the match, urging his teammates and supporters to stay focused on the tournament ahead. “It wasn’t the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Heads up and focus on the next game,” the Portugal captain wrote on Instagram.

The match began positively for Portugal when João Neves scored in the sixth minute with a well-placed header. Roberto Martínez’s side dominated possession and dictated the tempo for much of the first half, but DR Congo remained organized defensively and capitalized on its opportunity just before halftime. In stoppage time, Yoane Wissa reacted quickest inside the penalty area and fired home the equalizer to make it 1-1.

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Portugal frustrated despite dominant stretches

After conceding the late first-half equalizer, Portugal continued to push forward in search of a winner. Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and the Portuguese attack created several dangerous moments, but DR Congo held firm through the final minutes to earn a valuable point.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts with Diogo Costa #1 after conceding an equalizer to Yoane Wissa #20 of Congo DR. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The draw leaves Portugal with work to do in the remainder of the group stage. While the performance showed encouraging attacking moments, the inability to convert dominance into a victory means every point will become increasingly important as the tournament progresses.

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Ronaldo urges focus on the next match

Ronaldo’s message reflected the mood within the Portuguese camp after the final whistle. The veteran forward acknowledged the disappointment of dropping points but emphasized that the tournament is only beginning.

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With two group matches still to play against Uzbekistan on 23 june and Colombia on june 27, Portugal remain well positioned to qualify for the knockout rounds. The team will now turn its attention to its next fixture, knowing that a victory could quickly restore momentum in its World Cup campaign.