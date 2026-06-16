Why Angel Di Maria isn’t playing for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup

Argentina enter the 2026 World Cup as the reigning champions, but they will look to secure a back-to-back title without Angel Di Maria by their side.

Defending champions Argentina enter the 2026 World Cup aiming for back-to-back titles, though they will have to chase glory without the veteran presence of Angel Di Maria.

Unlike Paulo Dybala’s tactical omission from Argentina’s 2026 roster, Di María’s absence is entirely due to a personal decision he made back in 2024.

Following Argentina’s triumph at the 2024 Copa America, Di Maria officially retired from international duty. However, he chose to keep playing at the club level, making an emotional return to his boyhood team, Rosario Central, in Argentina.

Advertisement

Why did Angel Di Maria retire from the Argentina National Team?

Angel Di Maria stands as one of the most iconic figures in Argentine soccer history. After an astonishing, trophy-laden club career in Europe, he cemented his legendary status through his historic contributions on the international stage.

Angel Di Maria of Argentina (2024)

Di Maria won absolutely everything with La Albiceleste: the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007, an Olympic Gold Medal in 2008, two Copa America titles (2021 and 2024), the 2022 Finalissima, and, of course, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement

Having secured every possible honor on the international stage, Di Maria decided he had nothing left to prove to his country, which prompted his decision to step aside. Now 38 years old, he continues to showcase his enduring class back home with Rosario Central, adding even more depth to his massive career trophy cabinet.

A very different roster from 2022

When Argentina finalized their official squad for the 2026 World Cup, several heroes from the 2022 tournament were noticeably missing. Manager Lionel Scaloni has integrated a new wave of talent to launch a successful defense of their crown and challenge for a consecutive world title

Di Maria was a pivotal piece of Argentina’s magical championship run in Qatar. However, optimism remains incredibly high among La Albiceleste’s fanbase that this evolved roster has what it takes to navigate the tournament and retain the title of reigning world champions for four more years.