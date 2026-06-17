What happens if England win, tie or lose vs Croatia today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Group L of the 2026 World Cup kicks off with a high-profile clash between two major European teams. England and Croatia are two sides that know each other very well, which is why the outcome of this match could be anyone’s guess.

The future of Thomas Tuchel’s team could be determined by the final result of this game. In their other two fixtures, they will also face a strong African side in Ghana, as well as Panama.

With notable absences such as Harry Maguire, England are aiming to win their second World Cup title. Can they finally achieve it this year in North America?

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What happens if England defeat Croatia?

If England defeat Croatia in their opener, they will secure their first three points and would temporarily move to the top of Group L. They will then have to wait for the final result between Ghana and Panama to see whether they can hold that position alone heading into the second matchday.

Harry Kane of England

What happens if England and Croatia tie?

If England and Croatia tie in their opener, both teams would finish the first matchday with one point. If there is a winner between Ghana and Panama, that team would become the sole leader of Group L.

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What happens if England lose to Croatia?

If England lose their opener against Croatia, it would represent the worst-case scenario for the team. Starting with a defeat and having only six points left to play for could define their World Cup campaign.