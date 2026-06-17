Why was Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi subbed off for Benjamin Asare at halftime of the 2026 World Cup game vs Panama

In an unexpected twist during the break against Panama, Ghana replaced goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi with Benjamin Asare, catching many Black Stars fans completely by surprise.

Ghana raised eyebrows at halftime against Panama by replacing Lawrence Ati-Zigi with Benjamin Asare in a surprising goalkeeper substitution—an unusual move to see so early in a World Cup match.

Ati-Zigi took two heavy knocks during the opening half of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup debut against Panama. During the second collision, the shot-stopper landed heavily and was left visibly in pain on the pitch.

Manager Carlos Queiroz ultimately decided to substitute Ati-Zigi ahead of the second half. Asare, who plays for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghanaian Premier League, stepped onto the field to make his 13th international appearance for the Black Stars.

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Lawrence Ati-Zigi was Ghana’s best player in the first half

Ghana is the lowest-ranked nation in a daunting Group L that features England (4th overall), Croatia (No. 11), and Panama (34th overall in the FIFA World Rankings). Nevertheless, the Black Stars delivered a highly competitive and solid performance during the first half against the Central American side.

⏱️ 46’ Substitution — #BlackStars 🔄



🔛 Benjamin Asare comes on for Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who cannot continue due to injury.



🇬🇭 Ghana 0️⃣-0️⃣ Panama 🇵🇦#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gpyyNNpu5S — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 18, 2026

While the Black Stars registered three shots (with one on target), their true savior stood between the sticks. After the opening 45 minutes, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was the highest-rated player on the pitch, earning an impressive 7.4 rating according to SofaScore.

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The shot-stopper was absolutely vital in maintaining a clean sheet through the first half. Unfortunately, his injury prevented him from continuing into the second period, and his fitness status remains uncertain, with the Ghanaian medical staff expected to clarify the situation immediately after the match.

Is Benjamin Asare good?

Benjamin Asare is a reliable goalkeeper, but he has served as the second choice for a reason. He has far fewer international appearances for Ghana than Ati-Zigi, despite being four years older than the regular starter.

Prior to stepping onto the pitch today, Asare had featured in 12 matches for Ghana, conceding nine goals and keeping five clean sheets. Now handed an unexpected spotlight on the world stage, he has a golden opportunity to showcase his abilities and could potentially challenge to maintain the starting role even after Ati-Zigi recovers.