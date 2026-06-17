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Uzbekistan vs Colombia LIVE: First half underway for the 2026 World Cup game in Mexico City! (0-0)

The first half is officially underway as Uzbekistan and Colombia become the final two teams to make their highly anticipated debuts at the 2026 World Cup, following the conclusion of the pre-match protocols. Follow every explosive highlight, critical play, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Aziz Amonov of Uzbekistan and Luis Diaz of Colombia.
© Jeff Vinnick and Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesAziz Amonov of Uzbekistan and Luis Diaz of Colombia.

The first half is officially underway as Uzbekistan and Colombia make their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debuts today, putting a bow on the opening round of the group stage after wrapping up the pre-match protocolary acts. Both squads take the pitch already fully aware of the stakes following the result between Portugal and DR Congo, who clashed earlier in the day.

[Watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia live in the USA on Fubo]

This matchup presents a golden opportunity for either side to seize early control of Group K, making a victory in this opener absolutely critical for Uzbekistan and Colombia’s chances of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.

2' - Uzbekistan have the first chance of the game (0-0)

With a free kick, they tried to score in Colombia's area, but the defense took charge of it.

0' - First half underway! (0-0)

Anthony Taylor blows his whistle and the first half is underway!

Both teams on the field for the protocolary acts

After warming up, both teams got dressed and they are ready now for the protocolary acts.

Why isn't Juan Guillermo Cuadrado playing the 2026 World Cup

Once a fixture for the Colombian side on the world stage, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is a notable omission from Colombia's roster for the 2026 World Cup. The veteran winger's absence marks the end of an era for a national team he anchored through multiple historic tournament runs.

First time facing each other

Colombia and Uzbekistan are set to make history, locking horns on the pitch for the very first time. While this marks an unfamiliar opponent, the South American powerhouse is no stranger to AFC competition, having posted a commanding 15-5-6 (W-L-D) historical record across 26 previous meetings against Asian nations. That dominance has largely carried over to the world stage, where the Colombian side hold a 2-1 record against Asian federation opponents in World Cup play.

Players warming up

Both teams are on the field warming up, and the crowd went wild.

Does Uzbekistan have players born overseas?

While Colombia don't have players born overseas, Uzbekistan have one.

Uniforms and referees confirmed

Alongside lineups, uniforms and referees are confirmed for Uzbekistan and Colombia today.

Uzbekistan lineup

Uzbekistan's starting XI: Utkir Yusupov; Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev; Behruzjon Karimov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Oston Urunov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.

Colombia lineup

Colombia's starting XI: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica; Gustavo Puerta, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson LERMA; Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.

Potential scenarios for Colombia

As Uzbekistan and Colombia prepare to lock horns in this high-stakes matchup, both squads are acutely aware of the shifting group dynamics and exactly what is on the line depending on how ninety minutes unfold.

Weather and attendance for Uzbekistan vs Colombia

As the iconic Estadio Azteca—officially designated as Mexico City Stadium for the tournament—prepares to host a highly anticipated Group K clash between Uzbekistan and Colombia, all eyes are on the latest weather forecasts and projected packed-house attendance figures ahead of kickoff.

Start time and how to watch

This matchup is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM ET (7:00 PM PT).

In the United States, the match can be watched on FS1 and Telemundo. It is also available via streaming platforms such as Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium.

Uzbekistan and Colombia make their World Cup debut

Welcome to a new live blog here at Bolavip. In this edition, we will be providing live, minute-by-minute coverage of this intriguing match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K of the 2026 World Cup.

Stay tuned for every key moment in this coverage!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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