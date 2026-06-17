Uzbekistan vs Colombia LIVE: First half underway for the 2026 World Cup game in Mexico City! (0-0)
The first half is officially underway as Uzbekistan and Colombia become the final two teams to make their highly anticipated debuts at the 2026 World Cup, following the conclusion of the pre-match protocols. Follow every explosive highlight, critical play, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.
The first half is officially underway as Uzbekistan and Colombia make their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debuts today, putting a bow on the opening round of the group stage after wrapping up the pre-match protocolary acts. Both squads take the pitch already fully aware of the stakes following the result between Portugal and DR Congo, who clashed earlier in the day.
This matchup presents a golden opportunity for either side to seize early control of Group K, making a victory in this opener absolutely critical for Uzbekistan and Colombia’s chances of advancing to the knockout rounds.
Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.
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2' - Uzbekistan have the first chance of the game (0-0)
With a free kick, they tried to score in Colombia's area, but the defense took charge of it.
0' - First half underway! (0-0)
Anthony Taylor blows his whistle and the first half is underway!
Both teams on the field for the protocolary acts
After warming up, both teams got dressed and they are ready now for the protocolary acts.
Why isn't Juan Guillermo Cuadrado playing the 2026 World Cup
Colombia and Uzbekistan are set to make history, locking horns on the pitch for the very first time. While this marks an unfamiliar opponent, the South American powerhouse is no stranger to AFC competition, having posted a commanding 15-5-6 (W-L-D) historical record across 26 previous meetings against Asian nations. That dominance has largely carried over to the world stage, where the Colombian side hold a 2-1 record against Asian federation opponents in World Cup play.
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Players warming up
Both teams are on the field warming up, and the crowd went wild.
Uzbekistan and Colombia make their World Cup debut
Welcome to a new live blog here at Bolavip. In this edition, we will be providing live, minute-by-minute coverage of this intriguing match between Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K of the 2026 World Cup.
Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in 2024. With over seven years of experience, he has covered a diverse range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events such as the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Before joining Bolavip US, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.