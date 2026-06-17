Uzbekistan vs Colombia LIVE: First half underway for the 2026 World Cup game in Mexico City! (0-0)

The first half is officially underway as Uzbekistan and Colombia become the final two teams to make their highly anticipated debuts at the 2026 World Cup, following the conclusion of the pre-match protocols. Follow every explosive highlight, critical play, and goal with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

The first half is officially underway as Uzbekistan and Colombia make their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debuts today, putting a bow on the opening round of the group stage after wrapping up the pre-match protocolary acts. Both squads take the pitch already fully aware of the stakes following the result between Portugal and DR Congo, who clashed earlier in the day.

[Watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia live in the USA on Fubo]

This matchup presents a golden opportunity for either side to seize early control of Group K, making a victory in this opener absolutely critical for Uzbekistan and Colombia’s chances of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.