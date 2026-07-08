Which players could be suspended for 2026 World Cup semifinals with yellow card?

England stars Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice headline a list of 17 players who are at risk of missing the 2026 World Cup semifinals if they receive a yellow card in the quarterfinals.

As the tournament enters its decisive stage, avoiding suspension has become almost as important as winning. For several title contenders, losing a key player before the semifinals could completely change their chances of lifting the trophy.

The situation has become even more significant under the expanded 48-team World Cup format. With more matches than previous editions, FIFA also modified the yellow-card accumulation rules, making discipline a major factor throughout the knockout rounds.

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Why are players still at risk of suspension with yellow card in 2026 World Cup?

Under FIFA’s disciplinary regulations, yellow cards were wiped after the group stage. However, the next reset will not occur until after the quarterfinals. A crucial situation.

That means any player who is already carrying a yellow card and receives another booking in the quarterfinals will automatically miss the semifinals if his team advances.

Following FIFA’s controversial decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension earlier in the tournament, the possibility of appeals has become a major talking point. Nevertheless, under the current regulations, another yellow card would still trigger an automatic suspension.

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Which players could be suspended for the World Cup semifinals?

England is one of the teams facing the biggest disciplinary concerns. Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Marc Guehi, and Nico O’Reilly are all one yellow card away from suspension. If any of them are booked against Norway, they would miss a potential semifinal.

Morocco also has several important players walking a disciplinary tightrope. Issa Diop, Achraf Hakimi, Redouane Halhal, and Bilal El Khannouss would all be suspended for the semifinals if they receive another caution in the quarterfinals facing France.

France must also be cautious with midfielder Manu Kone and winger Michael Olise, while Switzerland has three players in danger: Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, and Miro Muheim.

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Spain’s only player at risk is Ferran Torres, whereas Norway could lose one of its biggest attacking threats in Antonio Nusa. Belgium enters the quarterfinals with defender Brandon Mechele carrying a yellow card, while Argentina faces the possibility of losing experienced full-back Gonzalo Montiel.

One yellow card could change the World Cup

For every remaining contender, discipline will be crucial throughout the quarterfinals. A single unnecessary booking could leave one of these stars unavailable for the semifinals, forcing coaches to rethink their plans just one step away from the World Cup final.

With the Balogun controversy still dominating headlines, many fans will also be watching closely to see whether FIFA faces additional pressure if another high-profile player receives an automatic suspension before the semifinals.