How many times has Argentina won the World Cup? Best results and historic campaigns

Argentina's World Cup history is extraordinary with legends such as Diego Armando Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Argentina is one of the most successful national teams in FIFA World Cup history. For nearly a century, La Albiceleste has consistently challenged for soccer’s biggest prize, producing some of the sport’s greatest players and most unforgettable moments.

From Mario Kempes to Diego Armando Maradona and Lionel Messi, every generation has added a new chapter to Argentina’s remarkable World Cup legacy.

Few countries can match the combination of legendary stars, iconic matches, and championship success that Argentina has achieved on the world’s biggest stage. Its history is filled not only with triumphs, but also with heartbreaking defeats that have made every title even more meaningful.

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How many World Cups has Argentina won?

Argentina has won the FIFA World Cup three times: 1978, 1986 and 2022. Only a handful of nations have won more World Cup titles than Argentina: Brazil, Germany and Italy.

Argentina’s first World Cup title: 1978

Argentina captured its first World Cup on home soil in 1978. Led by Mario Kempes, who finished as the tournament’s top scorer, Argentina defeated a powerful Netherlands team 3-1 after extra time in the final at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Kempes scored twice in the final and became the face of Argentina’s first world championship.

Diego Maradona’s masterpiece in 1986

Argentina’s second title came at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, thanks to one of the greatest individual tournaments ever played. Diego Armando Maradona inspired the team throughout the competition, producing legendary performances that remain part of soccer history.

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His quarterfinal against England at Estadio Azteca featured both the famous “Hand of God” goal and the unforgettable “Goal of the Century,” widely regarded as one of the greatest goals ever scored. Argentina went on to defeat West Germany 3-2 in a thrilling final, cementing Maradona’s place among soccer’s greatest legends.

Lionel Messi completes the story in 2022

Argentina’s third World Cup arrived at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. After falling behind early in the competition with a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi led Argentina on an unforgettable run to the final.

There, Argentina defeated France in one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played before winning on penalties. The victory finally gave Messi the one major trophy that had eluded him throughout his extraordinary career and completed one of soccer’s greatest legacies.

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How many World Cup finals has Argentina lost?

Argentina has also finished as World Cup runner-up three times: 1930 (lost to Uruguay), 1990 (lost to West Germany) and 2014 (lost to Germany). La Albiceleste has played in six World Cup finals, winning three and finishing runner-up three more times.