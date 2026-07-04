Mohamed Salah shows preference for Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar ahead of Egypt vs Argentina

Mohamed Salah and Egypt will meet Argentina and Lionel Messi in the Round of 16, a player he has praised above Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

This World Cup has the distinction of potentially being the last for several players. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Luka Modric, as well as Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi, who will meet in the Round of 16 in the Egypt vs. Argentina match.

The Pharaohs prevailed over Australia in a penalty shootout and later learned they will face La Albiceleste in the next round. After the match, Salah was approached by the media, and the question focused on who he would choose for a “last dance.”

Without hesitation, and with a smile on his face, his only answer was decisive: “Messi.” Although they are unlikely to ever play together, Atlanta Stadium will see them go head-to-head next Tuesday to determine which of the two continues in the World Cup.

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Last dance for the game’s biggest stars at this World Cup

Mohamed Salah is part of an elite group of stars likely playing their final matches for their national teams. Luka Modric has already bid farewell, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored several goals, while Neymar featured only briefly during the group stage.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

However, the player still making headlines despite being 39 years old is Argentina’s number 10. Messi, who scored his seventh goal of the tournament against Cape Verde, remains one of the main figures of the competition and is aiming to secure back-to-back titles alongside his teammates.

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What’s next for Salah and Messi?

Argentina’s path to a potential final has narrowed following their dramatic qualification for the Round of 16. They will now face Egypt on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to meet the victor of the Colombia vs. Switzerland matchup.