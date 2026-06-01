Who holds the record for most games played in World Cup history?

Winning a World Cup can define a career. Playing in multiple editions can define a legacy. Over nearly a century of FIFA World Cup history, only a few players have come close to setting the standard for longevity.

Playing in a single FIFA World Cup is the dream of almost every soccer player. Reaching the tournament once can define a career. But staying at the highest level long enough is what separates icons from legends.

Players such as Lothar Matthaus, Miroslav Klose, Paolo Maldini and Cristiano Ronaldo spent years climbing the tournament’s appearance rankings, setting records that once seemed untouchable.

That record now belongs to Lionel Messi. Argentina’s captain surpassed Matthaus during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and finished the tournament with 26 appearances, the most ever by a player in FIFA World Cup history.

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Can Lionel Messi extend his World Cup appearances record in 2026?

Lionel Messi can extend his FIFA World Cup appearances record in 2026 if he plays for Argentina during the tournament. He holds the all-time record, a mark he set during the 2022 final against France when he surpassed Lothar Matthaus.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match (Source: Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

The Argentine captain has already been included in the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, meaning he is set to make a historic sixth tournament appearance. No player had ever reached six World Cups before the current generation.

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If Argentina advances beyond the group stage, Messi could push his total well beyond 26 matches. FIFA has identified another major milestone within reach: becoming the first player in World Cup history to reach 30 appearances.

His record was built across five tournaments between 2006 and 2022. During that span, he won the 2022 World Cup, captured two Golden Ball awards and became one of the most statistically accomplished players in FIFA history.

Matthaus’ record before Messi

Lothar Matthaus held the FIFA World Cup appearances record before Lionel Messi broke it in 2022. The Germany midfielder played 25 World Cup matches across five tournaments from 1982 through 1998.

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Lothar Matthaus of Germany during the Euro 2000 qualifier (Source: Gary Prior /Allsport)

He became one of the defining figures of World Cup history thanks to his longevity and consistency. He appeared in five different tournaments, won the World Cup with West Germany in 1990 and played in two World Cup finals.

His total of 25 matches remained unmatched for 24 years. Numerous legends—including Paolo Maldini, Miroslav Klose, Diego Maradona and Cafu—came close, but none were able to surpass Matthaus before Messi arrived in Qatar.

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The record officially changed hands on December 18, 2022. Messi made his 26th World Cup appearance in Argentina’s dramatic victory over France in the final, moving past him and becoming the tournament’s all-time appearances leader.

Players close to Messi’s World Cup appearances record

Several World Cup legends have come close to Lionel Messi’s record of 26 appearances, but no player has matched or surpassed his total so far.

Behind him are retired players as Germany striker Miroslav Klose finished his World Cup career with 24 matches, while Italy defender Paolo Maldini played 23 matches.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group F match (Source: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has 22 World Cup appearances for Portugal, placing him among the all-time leaders. The Portuguese superstar has already played in five different World Cups and is expected to participate again in 2026.

The 2026 tournament could produce another historic milestone. If both Messi and Ronaldo take the field, they will become the first two players ever to appear in six separate FIFA World Cups, extending their iconic rivalry.

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Most World Cup appearances in history