How many World Cup semifinals has England won and lost?

England has its good and bad history in the World Cup; the record is negative for the Three Lions in the semifinals.

England has a defining history in the World Cup, reaching the high-stakes semifinal round four separate times. Across these legacy-defining fixtures, the iconic team has walked away with one solitary victory and suffered two agonizing defeats.

The ultimate triumph occurred on July 26, 1966, when the clinical hosts faced off against a dangerous Portugal. This legendary encounter ended in a celebrated victory that propelled the team into their first and only final.

Conversely, the two painful defeats occurred on July 4, 1990, and July 11, 2018, against two incredibly resilient opponents. First, the team fell to West Germany in a cruel penalty shootout, followed decades later by a defeat to Croatia.

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England’s World Cup semifinal history

The legendary Sir Alf Ramsey became the very first England manager to lead his squad into a semifinal. That historic game took place at the old Wembley Stadium, where a brilliant double from Bobby Charlton sealed it. It remains a golden standard for every manager who has followed in those footsteps.

Sir Bobby Charlton (1937-2023) with Southgate (Getty Images)

1966 (Won): Defeat 2-1 against Portugal

1990 (Lost): Lost to West Germany on penalties

2018 (Lost): Lost to Croatia 2-1 in extra time

2026 (pending): Match against Argentina

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Later, Sir Bobby Robson reached the final four at Turin’s Stadio delle Alpi, relying on stars like Gary Lineker. Gareth Southgate matched that feat in 2018 at the massive Luzhniki Stadium, leading a highly energetic young team.

Striking out in the quarterfinals

Before reaching the final four, the team frequently crumbled at the quarterfinal stage when a semifinal was close. In 1986, Diego Maradona’s famous goals at the Azteca Stadium knocked them out in an incredibly tense match. Decades later in Qatar 2022, a painful 2-1 defeat to France brought another promising campaign to an end.