Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 MLS match on July 16, 2026

Seattle Sounders FC will take on Portland Timbers at the Lumen Field in a 2026 MLS regular season match. A duel between two rivals with different aspirations in the Western Conference. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers Tournament MLS Date Thursday, July 16, 2026 Time 10:30 PM (ET) / 7:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers in the USA

Apple TV will be the exclusive home for fans eager to watch this marquee showdown live from beginning to end.

This matchup will stream live only on Apple TV, where exclusive coverage brings every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

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Can I watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers for free?

Viewers across the United States can watch this match live on Apple TV, which is offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The offer lets viewers enjoy the match at no initial cost before deciding whether to continue with a subscription after the free trial ends.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Western Conference playoff race continues as the Seattle Sounders look to protect their postseason spot against the Portland Timbers. Seattle sits sixth with 24 points but could fall out of the playoff places with a loss.

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Portland, meanwhile, is last in the conference with 14 points, yet trails the final play-in spot by only six points, making this a crucial opportunity. With valuable points on the line for both sides, this matchup should be fiercely contested.

Kristoffer Velde of Portland Timbers – Soobum Im/Getty Images

Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers: Predicted Lineups

Seattle Sounders FC (4-2-3-1): Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Kee-Hee Kim, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou Tolo; Hassani Dotson, Peter Kingston, Albert Rusnák; Jesús Ferreira, Paul Rothrock, Jordan Morris.

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Portland Timbers (4-3-3): James Pantemis; Brandon Bye, Finn Surman, Kamal Miller, Jimer Fory; Joao Ortiz, David Costa, Cole Bassett; Kristoffer Velde, Kevin Kelsy, Antony.

What time is the Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers match?

The match kicks off today, July 16, at 10:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:30 PM

Central Time: 9:30 PM

Mountain Time: 8:30 PM

Pacific Time: 7:30 PM