How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show: Time, TV channel and streaming

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will feature the first-ever halftime show, making the historic match even bigger. Here's everything to know before kickoff, including when and where to watch the global music spectacle live.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will make history long before the trophy is lifted. For the first time, FIFA is bringing a Super Bowl-style halftime show to the sport’s biggest stage, turning the championship match into a global entertainment event.

With an all-star lineup led by Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber, plus creative direction from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, millions of viewers are expected to tune in for a performance unlike anything previously seen at a World Cup final.

As excitement builds for the showdown at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, fans are also wondering how and where they can watch the highly anticipated concert. It will be broadcast live…

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What time does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show start?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show is expected to begin at approximately 3:45 PM ET on Sunday, July 19. Since the World Cup Final is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM ET in the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The performance will take place immediately after the first 45 minutes of play, although FIFA has not announced an official start time for the show. The halftime show is expected to last around 30 minutes.

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It marks the first halftime show in World Cup Final history and is being produced in partnership with Global Citizen, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin serving as curator. The confirmed headliners are Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber.

What TV channel is broadcasting the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show will be broadcast live on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish in the United States. The performance is included in the official television coverage of the World Cup Final.

FOX owns the English-language broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup in the United States, while Telemundo is the exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster. Both networks are expected to provide complete coverage of the match.

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Fans planning to watch the concert should tune in before kickoff, as the broadcast will also include pregame ceremonies, team introductions and coverage leading into the historic halftime performance.

How to stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show live

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show can be streamed live through the same platforms carrying the World Cup Final broadcast, including FOX’s streaming service and Telemundo’s digital platforms.

Because the concert is part of the live match coverage, anyone streaming the final will automatically have access to the halftime show.

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Fans in the United States can also stream the broadcast through live TV services that carry FOX or Telemundo, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, depending on local channel availability.

Eligible viewers can also access the broadcast by signing in with a participating TV provider. Streaming options will vary by region, so fans should check the broadcaster holding the FIFA World Cup rights.