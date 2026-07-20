Lionel Messi’s speech before 2026 World Cup final vs Spain raises eyebrows in Argentina

Prior to the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Messi delivered a pre-match speech to his teammates, a moment that raised eyebrows across Argentina following their heartbreak against Spain.

Amid all the drama surrounding the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, one key moment unfolded before the players even stepped onto the pitch, with Lionel Messi right at the center of it.

In Argentina, Messi’s pre-match tunnel speech raised eyebrows and fueled widespread speculation following the team’s sluggish performance. “Let’s just focus on playing. Let’s forget about everything else,” Messi told his teammates in the tunnel.

Even though a visibly emotional Messi broke down in tears while receiving his silver medal, supporters were less than thrilled with his words. Fans swarmed social media with suspicion, writing comments like, “The final was very strange, and that’s how it felt to me. The missed passes seemed deliberate, the defenders who were key players were ‘injured.'”

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Adding fuel to the fire, a reported FIFA investigation into the brawl that erupted between Spain and Argentina at the final whistle has only intensified the ongoing debate over what really happened in the final game of the tournament.

“PENSEMOS EN JUGAR NOMÁS. OLVIDÉMONOS DE TODO”.



La ARENGA de Lionel Messi en la previa a la final del Mundial. 😳🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/DvWyNlhUu5 — Ataque Futbolero (@AtaqueFutbolero) July 20, 2026

Scaloni addresses the officiating

Addressing the factors that contributed to Argentina’s downfall, head coach Lionel Scaloni pointed to the initial yellow card handed to Enzo Fernandez. Scaloni argued that the referee should have shown restraint, noting that the booking ultimately led to Fernandez being sent off later in the match after receiving a second yellow against Spain.

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Uncertainty now looms over the future of the national team after Scaloni left his post-match press conference in tears when asked about his status as manager.

Moving forward, eyes are on how Argentina will bounce back and sustain their winning culture. With the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup on the horizon, the squad faces a crucial transition as management decides which core players can continue and which ones father time will catch up to.