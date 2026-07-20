Leandro Paredes reportedly played with injured ribs during Argentina’s run in 2026 World Cup

A new report has made public that Leandro Paredes, one of the brightest spots in Argentina's 2026 World Cup run, was playing with injured ribs.

Argentina‘s 2026 World Cup run came to a soul-crushing end, but that doesn’t take anything from many of the players who had a brilliant run throughout the tournament. For instance, it seems like Leandro Paredes, who was instrumental for this team, played with a serious rib injury.

Per ESPN’s Martin Arevalo, Leandro Paredes played the last three games of the World Cup with a cracked rib. The only reason that the reports didn’t come out because opponents would have targeted him, but now he will need to recover.

Paredes started the tournament on the bench, but in need of a more balanced midfielder, he got the starting role. And he thrived in it, Paredes was a huge addition to this team and a key component all around. His only blemish was being a part of a post World Cup final altercation that FIFA is investigating.

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Paredes’ 2026 World Cup stats

Despite the reports saying that there were times where Paredes was having trouble properly breathing, it didn’t show on the pitch. Paredes was absolutely stellar for the Albiceleste.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina.

Paredes played 475 in eight games, and had two yellow cards. He completed 477 out of 509 passes for a 93% completion rate. Paredes created four chances, and won eight tackles out of nine attempted, with eight interceptions, and 13 clearances.

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Paredes’ recovery time is still unclear

A cracked rib, depending on severity, can need a recovery time of about three to six weeks. Rib injuries cannot be placed in casts, the recovery revolves around strictly managing the pain and inflammation while waiting for the bone to mend on its own.

Hence, Paredes should be missing around a month, month-and-a-half of action. This will impact his club, Boca Jrs., as his Argentina endeavors are obviously paused for a while after the FIFA World Cup.