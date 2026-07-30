Deebo Samuel returns to San Francisco: 49ers WR depth chart updated for 2026 NFL season

Deebo Samuel is returning to the San Francisco 49ers for the 2026 NFL season to play wide receiver following a one-season stint with the Washington Commanders. According to Ian Rapoport, Samuel signed a one-year deal to return to The Bay.

With Samuel’s return, here is how the team’s wide receiver depth chart looks:

Mike Evans

Deebo Samuel

Jordan Watkins

Malik Turner

Ricky Pearsall

De’Zhaun Stribling

Jacob Cowing

Colton Dowell

Christian Kirk

Demarcus Robinson

Brandon Aiyuk

Junior Bergen

The 49ers’ decision

The 49ers said Wednesday that Pearsall has swelling in the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that left them with some “concern.” They added that they were exploring “all options,” presumably including surgical procedures that would keep Pearsall out for a long time. In addition to Pearsall’s uncertain status, veteran wideout Christian Kirk also has missed recent training camp practices because of a strained calf.

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Deebo Samuel during a Washington Commanders game.

The 49ers originally selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he was a staple in their offense until the 2025 offseason, when he was traded to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick.

Samuel appeared in 16 games for the Commanders last season, posting 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He added 17 carries for 75 yards and another score.

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Samuel’s standout characteristics

Samuel called his position “wide back” because of his ability to do both. At his peak in 2021, Samuel had a combined 1,770 rushing and receiving yards with 12 touchdowns from scrimmage, earning Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honors in leading the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game appearance.

For his NFL career, Samuel has 219 carries for 1,218 yards and 21 touchdowns, with 406 receptions for 5,519 yards and 27 scores. These are star-caliber numbers that will certainly provide an added boost to the 49ers.