Javier Aguirre’s profile: Age, height, social media, career and all about Mexico national team coach

Veteran manager Javier Aguirre returns to lead Mexico for a historic third time at the 2026 World Cup. Known as 'El Vasco,' the tactical mastermind faces immense pressure to utilize his trademark grit and guide the host nation past its traditional limits on home soil.

Javier Aguirre wasn’t expected to be the man on the touchline for the 2026 FIFA World Cup just a few years ago. Yet the veteran tactician now finds himself at the center of one of the most high-pressure jobs in global soccer, leading the Mexican national team into a historic home tournament.

He spent much of his career establishing himself as the most successful Mexican manager in European club history, building a reputation for tactical discipline, intense motivation, and an ability to turn struggling teams around. Affectionately known as ‘El Vasco,’ his booming voice and passionate demeanor are instantly recognizable to fans worldwide.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, however, his role transcends mere tactics. Appointed to stabilize the national team after a turbulent period, Aguirre carries the hopes of an entire nation.

Advertisement

How old is Javier Aguirre?

Javier Aguirre is 67 years old. The veteran coach was born on December 1, 1958, in Mexico City. He belongs to a generation of iconic Mexican soccer figures, having successfully transitioned from a solid playing career as a midfielder into an internationally renowned manager.

Javier Aguirre, manager of Mexico

How tall is Javier Aguirre?

Javier Aguirre stands 5-foot-8 (1.73 meters) tall. During his playing days, he combined intelligence and a fierce competitive spirit on the pitch—qualities that translated seamlessly into his demanding, energetic, and highly expressive managerial style on the touchline.

Advertisement

What are Javier Aguirre’s social media accounts?

Unlike many modern coaches and players, Javier Aguirre is famously absent from social media. He does not maintain public accounts on platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), or TikTok.

‘El Vasco’ prefers to keep his focus strictly on the game and maintains a traditional, low-profile approach to his personal life. Instead of viral social media posts, he lets his work on the pitch and his notoriously entertaining, unfiltered press conferences do the talking.

Is Javier Aguirre single?

No, Javier Aguirre is not single. The Mexican manager has been married to his wife, Silvia Pelaez, for several decades. Together, they have built a strong family foundation, raising three sons: Ander, Mikel, and Inaki.

Advertisement

Despite the intense spotlight that comes with managing high-profile clubs in Spain and the Mexican national team, Aguirre and his wife have successfully kept their family life private, avoiding the tabloids and focusing entirely on his soccer career.

When did Javier Aguirre start his coaching career?

Javier Aguirre started his coaching career in 1996 with Atlante, the same club where he began his professional playing days. Before taking the head job, he gained valuable experience as an assistant coach for the Mexican national team during the 1994 World Cup under Miguel Mejia Baron.

His true breakthrough as a manager came shortly after when he took over Pachuca in 1998. He led the club to its first-ever Liga MX championship during the 1999 Invierno tournament, establishing himself as one of Mexico’s most promising tactical minds and opening the door for future international opportunities.

Advertisement

Which teams has Javier Aguirre coached?

Javier Aguirre has an extensive managerial resume, having coached clubs across multiple continents: Atlante, Pachuca, Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol, Al-Wahda, Leganes, Monterrey, and RCD Mallorca.

On the international stage, he has managed the national teams of Japan, Egypt, and Mexico. Crucially, he is currently in his third stint as the head coach of El Tri, having previously led the team during the 2002 and 2010 World Cup cycles.

Will Javier Aguirre be at the 2026 World Cup?

Yes, Javier Aguirre will manage Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. ‘El Vasco’ was appointed as the head coach in 2024, replacing Jaime Lozano, with the specific mission of preparing the squad for the immense pressure of a home tournament.

Advertisement

With Mexico automatically qualifying as a co-host alongside the United States and Canada, Aguirre is tasked with guiding El Tricolor beyond the Round of 16—a historic hurdle the nation is desperate to clear in front of its passionate home fans.