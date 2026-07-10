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Lamine Yamal warns France ahead of 2026 World Cup semifinal with Spain: ‘We knocked them out before’

Lamine Yamal sent a strong message to France pointing toward the semifinal matchup at the 2026 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Carl Recine /Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain.

Spain are coming off a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, a match where Lamine Yamal did not score or assist in the win against Belgium but was chosen as the MVP of the match. Now they know where and when they will face France.

The FC Barcelona player spoke to the media once the match ended and the Spanish national team sealed its ticket to the semifinals, speaking about the upcoming clash against France: I think that if France has to fear anyone, it’s us…as we’re the ones who have knocked them out before.”

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Additionally, he added that he is happy to be in the semifinals of a World Cup for the first time. “Very happy to be in the semifinals. We have been here for many days and we want to go all the way,” the Spanish winger declared.

Spain conceded their first goal

Spain had been the only team that had not conceded a goal in the entire World Cup, which is why they are seen as the potential executioner for France, who are beasts at scoring. However, now that the net has been breached, many question marks remain.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

Furthermore, he was asked about the goal conceded by Spain, their first of this World Cup. “We were far superior and the action of the goal against us was a rare situation because it happened during our best moment. It seems like we do not play very beautiful soccer, but nobody plays us face-to-face; everyone stays back, but in the end we get the victory,” Lamine assured.

See also

Why was there a minute of silence before Spain vs Belgium at the 2026 World Cup today?

Ultimately, the match against France will probably be the first duel where we see both teams at their maximum demand, where France arrive with individual quality that can really make the difference.

Lamine Yamal as a lucky charm

Spain arrive with Yamal, who, beyond his performance, seems like a lucky charm. First of all, Spain have never lost when the Barcelona youngster has started.

According to StatMuse, Lamine Yamal has never lost to Kylian Mbappe in single-elimination matches. They have faced each other on the following occasions:

  • Won Euros Semis (2024)
  • Won Supercopa Final (2025)
  • Won Copa del Rey Final (2025)
  • Won Nations League Semis (2025)
  • Won Supercopa Final (2026)
Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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