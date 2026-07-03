In which city and stadium are Argentina vs Cape Verde playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina and Cape Verde meet in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout clash. Find out everything you need to know about the venue, location, and matchday details before kickoff.

Argentina and Cape Verde will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Friday, with a place in the knockout stage’s next round at stake. The venue is expected to welcome thousands of supporters for this win-or-go-home clash.

After cruising through the group stage with three straight wins, the reigning world champions now head to Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) in Florida, one of the tournament’s marquee venues, for their first elimination match.

Miami has become one of the focal points of the 2026 World Cup, and the atmosphere is expected to be electric as Lionel Messi and Argentina look to continue their title defense against the biggest surprise package.

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How many fans can Miami Stadium hold?

Miami Stadium, the official FIFA name for Hard Rock Stadium during the 2026 World Cup, has a seating capacity of 64,091 fans. The venue is one of the tournament’s premier stadiums and will host Argentina’s Round of 32 clash.

Lionel Messi during the training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

The stadium is best known as the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. It hosted matches during the 2024 Copa América and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup before being selected as one of the 16 venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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In total, Miami Stadium is scheduled to host seven matches throughout the tournament, including four group-stage games, one Round of 32 matchup, one quarterfinal and the third-place playoff.

Where can fans watch Argentina vs Cape Verde today?

Fans in the United States can watch Argentina vs. Cape Verde live on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming available through Fubo and the FOX Sports app for eligible subscribers. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM ET.

The match is one of the headline fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32, as defending champion Argentina begins its knockout-stage campaign against a Cape Verde side making history in its first-ever World Cup appearance.

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Fans who cannot watch the match on television can also follow live updates, play-by-play coverage, statistics and postgame highlights through FIFA’s official Match Centre and major sports outlets such as ESPN and FOX Sports.