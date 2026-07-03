‘I don’t know if Cape Verde is a great team, but it gave its 200%’: Scaloni after Argentina’s dramatic win

Lionel Scaloni praised the performance and the complications that Cape Verde presented in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina defeated Cape Verde in a grueling match decided in extra time that ended 3-2, where Lionel Messi scored his eighth goal of the 2026 World Cup from the penalty spot. It was a match that showcased Cape Verde’s qualities, and Lionel Scaloni fully recognized their efforts.

In his postgame press conference, Scaloni praised Cape Verde for giving their absolute best and complicating the encounter. “I don’t know if Cape Verde is a great national team, but they gave 200%, and that levels things a lot,” Scaloni said. “I hope people realize that they are not an easy opponent. Congratulations to Cape Verde; we knew they were going to be a tough, difficult opponent.”

“We suffered too much. We deserved to win, but that doesn’t change the fact that they made things difficult for us,” Scaloni added, shifting focus to how his squad handled the pressure.

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“We take away the positives. We never lowered our arms, which is something to highlight because we took hits at specific moments that can shrink you. That is much more important than other things.” Scaloni also noted that they already have their minds set on their Round of 16 match against Egypt. “We will correct what we need to correct; there are things I already have in mind.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.

Cape Verde’s heroic role against Argentina

An own goal by Diney Borges in the 111th minute saved Argentina, which have a difficult path to the finals, from one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, allowing them to narrowly overcome a heroic Cape Verde national team making their tournament debut.

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The team, which occupies the 64th spot in the FIFA rankings, managed to equalize the score on two occasions against an opponent ranked second globally. After finishing the 90 minutes of regulation tied 1-1, Cape Verde forced their illustrious rival into extra time. Subsequently, Lisandro Martínez believed he had secured the victory for Argentina with a magnificent finish in the 92nd minute.

However, Sidny Lopes Cabral scored one of the great goals of the World Cup 11 minutes later, cutting inside from the left side of the box and unleashing a curling shot that beat goalkeeper Dibu Martínez into the top corner to make it 2-2. Ultimately, due to the own goal by Borges forced by Cuti Romero, Argentina walked away with the victory in a match where Lionel Scaloni’s squad suffered like it hadn’t in a very long time.