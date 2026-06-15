In which city and stadium are Belgium vs Egypt playing? Weather, attendance for WC game

Belgium and Egypt's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener is generating plenty of buzz, and not just because of what's at stake on the pitch. The setting, expected crowd and matchday conditions could all play a role in this Group G showdown.

As the FIFA World Cup arrives in Seattle for the first time, Belgium and Egypt are set to write a new chapter. The Group G clash brings together one of Europe’s most experienced squads and an Egyptian side led by Mohamed Salah.

They will face off at Lumen Field, temporarily renamed Seattle Stadium during the tournament under FIFA regulations, in Washington. Unlike Seattle’s usual mild reputation, forecasts indicate unusually warm conditions.

The venue, home to the NFL‘s Seattle Seahawks and MLS‘ Seattle Sounders, is expected to be packed with a crowd approaching its World Cup capacity of 66,925 spectators as supporters from both nations.

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Where is Lumen Field located?

Lumen Field is located in Seattle, Washington, at 800 Occidental Avenue South, just south of downtown Seattle in the city’s SoDo district. The stadium sits adjacent to T-Mobile Park and is one of the most recognizable sports venues.

General view inside Seattle Stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Originally opened in 2002, the venue serves as the home of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and MLS side Seattle Sounders FC. It has developed a reputation as one of the loudest stadiums in American sports.

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For the FIFA World Cup, however, fans won’t see the familiar “Lumen Field” branding. Following FIFA regulations regarding commercial naming rights, the venue is being temporarily renamed Seattle Stadium throughout the tournament.

Has Lumen Field hosted World Cup matches before?

No! Lumen Field has never hosted a FIFA men’s World Cup match before Belgium vs. Egypt. The June 15 meeting marks Seattle’s debut as a host city in the men’s edition of soccer‘s biggest tournament.

That said, the stadium is no stranger to major international soccer events. It hosted matches during the 2016 Copa America Centenario, including the United States’ quarterfinal victory over Ecuador.

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The venue has also staged several CONCACAF Gold Cup fixtures, MLS Cup finals and the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League final, where Seattle Sounders lifted the trophy in front of a packed home crowd.

What is the expected weather for Belgium vs Egypt?

Belgium vs. Egypt is expected to be played under unusually warm conditions for Seattle, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s Fahrenheit near kickoff. Forecasts indicate sunny skies and dry weather.

Seattle is typically associated with mild temperatures and cloudy conditions in June. However, local meteorologists have warned that this opening World Cup fixture could coincide with a rare early-season heat event.

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The weather may influence tactical decisions, hydration breaks and squad rotation, particularly for players unaccustomed to competing in warmer afternoon conditions. Fans attending the match are also being advised to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

What time does Belgium vs Egypt kick off?

Belgium vs. Egypt kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) on Monday, June 15, 2026. The Group G encounter will officially begin Seattle’s World Cup schedule and represents the first of six tournament matches scheduled for the city.