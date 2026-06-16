Lineups, referee, and uniforms for France vs Senegal with Kylian Mbappe for 2026 World Cup debut

France and Senegal meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, with Kylian Mbappé leading Les Bleus into one of the standout matchups of Group I. Check out the predicted lineups, referee assignment, and official uniforms for the clash.

France, led by Kylian Mbappe, begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in one of the most intriguing opening matches of Group I. With Iraq and Norway also part of the group, both countries understand the importance of starting the tournament strongly as they pursue a place in the knockout rounds.

The French arrive in North America as one of the favorites to lift the trophy after another dominant qualifying campaign. Les Bleus topped their European qualifying group comfortably and continue to rely on a squad filled with world-class talent across every position. Mbappe has added extra intrigue by recently addressing the possibility of a hypothetic rematch vs Lionel Messi, Argentina, a storyline that naturally resurfaces after their unforgettable 2022 final.

Senegal, meanwhile, hope to recreate the magic of their memorable World Cup runs. The Lions of Teranga famously defeated France during their tournament debut in 2002 and reached the quarterfinals that year. With experienced leaders such as Sadio Mané and Kalidou Koulibaly alongside a talented supporting cast, Senegal enters the competition believing it can challenge any opponent.

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France vs Senegal predicted lineups

France probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappé #10 of France leads his team onto the pitch before the international friendly match. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Senegal probable lineup (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Pape Gueye, Lamine Camara, Habib Diarra; Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané.

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Who is the referee for France vs Senegal?

The referee appointed for the Group I clash is Alireza Faghani, the experienced Iranian‑Australian official who has overseen numerous major international tournaments throughout his career. He will lead a fully international crew assigned by FIFA for this 2026 World Cup fixture.

Supporting Faghani on the field are assistant referees George Lakrindis and James Lindsay, both from Australia, while Sandro Schärer of Switzerland serves as the fourth official. In the VAR booth, Abdullah Al‑Shehri of Saudi Arabia will oversee video review operations.

Which uniforms will France and Senegal wear?

France will wear its traditional navy blue jersey, paired with white shorts and red socks. The goalkeeper is expected to use a yellow kit with black details.

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Senegal will take the field in a white jersey, accompanied by dark green shorts with red accents and white socks with green details. The goalkeeper is set to wear a full orange kit.