Why Luis Suarez isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Uruguay

Uruguay will be without their best striker in history as Luis Suarez wasn't called to the national team's roster for the 2026 World Cup.

Luis Suarez is one of the biggest names in international soccer who will be missing from the 2026 World Cup. His case is an interesting one, as his country, Uruguay, did qualify for the tournament, but the striker was left out of the national team’s 26-man roster.

Although Uruguay have four stars on their crest, they will be in pursuit of their third title during the 2026 World Cup. However, they will do so without the contributions from the leading goal scorer in national team history, Suarez, who was left out of the roster by Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

According to Bielsa, it was Suarez who openly admitted he’d rather leave his roster spot available for younger players to fill. Uruguay have been transitioning from their golden generation to a younger one for several years now, and although it’s been a journey with plenty of ups and downs, La Celeste believe they can leave their mark on the 2026 World Cup.

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Although “El Pistolero” later walked back that stance and told Bielsa he would be happy to help the national team at the tournament, the Argentine bench boss stood firm in his decision. Instead, Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Viñas, and Darwin Nuñez will be Uruguay’s options at center forward.

Luis Suarez during his farewell match with the national team.

Suarez misses chance to play in fifth World Cup

As a result, Suarez, who made headlines around the globe at both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, while also participating in the 2018 and 2022 editions, has been left out of Uruguay’s squad for 2026. The decision is a polarizing one. Only time will tell if Bielsa comes to regret being without the striker who scored 69 goals for Los Charruas.

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As Uruguay take on Group H, competing against the likes of Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde, Suarez will be watching from home. Given that he plays for Inter Miami and currently lives in South Florida, the striker will be quite close to the national team, which will play two group-stage games at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. So close, yet so far.

Suarez’s history in World Cups

Making his debut on soccer’s biggest stage on June 11, 2010, Suarez went on to play in 16 World Cup games across four different tournaments. He scored seven goals: three in 2010 in South Africa, two in Brazil in 2014, and the remaining two in Russia in 2018. Suarez was held scoreless in Qatar, as Uruguay were eliminated in the group stage.

Suarez was shown a red card once, in 2010, after saving a goal with his hands in the quarterfinal against Ghana. The resulting penalty shot was launched into the Johannesburg sky, and La Celeste advanced through a shootout. In 2014, Suárez wasn’t sent off for biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, but he was handed a nine-game suspension with Uruguay and a four-month ban from soccer-related activities.

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The save that made Suarez Ghana’s No. 1 public enemy in 2010.

Needless to say, through screamers, beautiful goals, and controversial moments, Suarez has changed World Cup history forever and written unforgettable chapters in the tournament’s history.