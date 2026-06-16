Why Riyad Mahrez isn’t starting for Algeria vs Argentina today at 2026 World Cup

Riyad Mahrez is not playing the full 90 minutes in Algeria's 2026 World Cup opener against Argentina, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind coach Vladimir Petkovic's decision.

Playing Argentina at Kansas City Stadium, Algeria make their debut at the 2026 World Cup in Group J. However, Vladimir Petkovic made headlines before the game even started with his decision to bench Riyad Mahrez, who won’t be starting for the Fennecs.

Petkovic did not get the chance to explain his reasoning before kickoff between Argentina and Argelia. However, the decision appears to have been tactical and unrelated to either a physical setback or any definitive stance from the national team’s head coach. That is what journalist Nabil Djellit reported on his X account: “Probably a choice related to the opponent, not necessarily a definitive trend.”

Mahrez had shown no signs of pain, discomfort, or any other indication of a health issue heading into the match. Moreover, he captained Algeria during its final international friendlies before the start of the 2026 World Cup. That makes Petkovic’s decision all the more surprising and, to many fans, difficult to understand. Only time will tell whether Algeria come to regret being without their best player from the opening whistle against Argentina.

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Last time Mahrez played full game for Algeria

As reported by Maher Mezahi on X, the last time Mahrez played a full match for Algeria was in January 2024. He is no longer considered fit enough to play the full 90 minutes consistently. Against a side like Argentina, Petkovic appears to believe Mahrez is better suited to a substitute role if needed.

Riyad Mahrez of Algeria.

In more ways than one, the decision felt like it had been a long time coming, but the real question was whether the head coach would dare leave the biggest name on the roster out of the starting lineup with the eyes of the world upon him. It’s clear now: Petkovic’s hand didn’t tremble..

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Algeria’s French-influenced roster

Back in soccer’s biggest tournament for the first time since 2014, over a dozen French and foreign players will be representing Algeria in the 2026 World Cup. No other country has more French presence in the 2026 World Cup, aside from France, of course.

In fact, Algeria’s confirmed starting lineup against Argentina will have 8 out of the 11 players who were born overseas. Had Mahrez started, the Desert Warriors could have fielded nine foreign-born players in their starting XI.

Algeria’s starting XI vs Argentina

Luca Zidane, who is wearing a mask for Algeria vs Argentina at 2026 World Cup, will be in goal for the Fennecs. Aissa Mandi, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rafik Belghali, and Ramy Bensebaini will be on defense. Fares Chaibi, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb, and Ibrahim Maza will feature at midfield.

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Meanwhile, the attack will be led by Amine Gouiri and Anis Hadj Moussa. As big as the presences are, Mahrez’s absence may speak the loudest on Argelia’s first starting lineup of the 2026 World Cup.