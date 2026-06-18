In which city and stadium are Canada vs Qatar playing today? Attendance, weather for 2026 WC game

Canada and Qatar meet in a crucial Group B clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the race for the knockout rounds.

The match takes place in Vancouver, one of Canada’s host cities for the tournament. For the Canadian national team, the game offers a rare opportunity to play a World Cup match in front of a home crowd, creating what is expected to be one of the best atmospheres of the group stage.

The result could have major implications for Canada’s hopes of advancing to the Round of 32, especially with Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina also competing in Group B.

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In which city are Canada and Qatar playing?

Canada and Qatar are playing in Vancouver, British Columbia. The city is one of the official host locations for the 2026 World Cup and will stage several group-stage and knockout-round matches throughout the tournament. Vancouver’s passionate fanbase and picturesque setting on Canada’s west coast have made it one of the most anticipated venues of the competition.

Which stadium is hosting Canada vs Qatar?

The match is being played at BC Place. Located in downtown Vancouver, BC Place is one of Canada’s most iconic sports venues and serves as the home stadium for the BC Lions of the CFL and the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer.

What is the attendance for Canada vs Qatar?

BC Place can accommodate 52,497 fans. With Canada playing at home during the World Cup, organizers are expecting a strong turnout and a great atmosphere as supporters cheer on the national team in one of the country’s biggest sporting events.

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What is the weather forecast in Vancouver?

The forecast for Vancouver calls for a temperature of 24°C (75.2°F), with a 0% chance of rain and humidity levels around 54%. However, weather conditions are unlikely to affect the match because BC Place features a retractable roof.

What other World Cup matches will be played in Vancouver?

Vancouver remains one of the busiest host cities of the tournament after Canada vs Qatar. The city will host New Zealand vs Egypt on June 21, followed by Switzerland vs Canada on June 24 and New Zealand vs Belgium on June 26.

BC Place will also stage a Round of 32 match on July 2 and a Round of 16 match on July 7. If Canada finish first in Group B, they could potentially remain in Vancouver for those knockout-stage matches, giving the Canadians the valuable advantage of playing in front of a home crowd deep into the tournament.