Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Vinicius Jr extends the lead! (3-0) 2026 World Cup game in Philadelphia
Brazil face Haiti in the 2026 World Cup in Philadelphia for Matchday 2. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!
Brazil face Haiti in a crucial Matchday 2 clash of Group C at the2026 World Cup in Philadelphia. Carlo Ancelotti’s side enters the game needing a victory after a 1-1 draw against Morocco, a match in which they were outplayed for much of the first half and struggled to find their best rhythm. Game is underway!
Brazil opened their campaign with an uncomfortable draw and now look to secure three points that would strengthen their position in the group while improving their overall performance. The South Americans will try to deliver a more convincing display after an uneven debut on the biggest stage.
Haiti, meanwhile, are chasing a historic result as they look for their first ever World Cup victory. After losing all three of their matches in Germany 1974 World Cup. They began this tournament with a 1-0 defeat to Scotland and now face a match that could become a landmark moment in their soccer history.
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45+6' - GOOOOOOOAL FOR BRAZIL!! (3-0)
Brazil strike again before halftime as Lucas Paqueta threads a perfectly weighted pass into space for Vinicius Jr. The forward races through on goal, goes one-on-one with Johnny Placide, and calmly slots his finish into the net to extend Brazil's lead.
The fourth official signals six minutes of added time at the end of the first half. Brazil will look to extend their lead, while Haiti still have time to find a way back into the match before the break.
42' - Injury concern for Brazil (2-0)
Brazil suffer an early setback as Raphinha is forced off with an apparent muscle injury. The winger walks off under his own power but is unable to continue before halftime, with Rayan coming on as his replacement.
Brazil double their advantage after a brilliant recovery by Vinicius Jr., who immediately sets up Matheus Cunha inside the box. The striker wastes no time and unleashes a powerful shot into the top corner at the near post, leaving Johnny Placide with no chance.
Despite falling behind, Haiti refuse to back down and continue pushing forward whenever they have the ball. They are pressing high and trying to build attacks, even if that approach leaves space behind for Brazil's pace, with Vinicius and Raphinha ready to exploit every opportunity.
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29' - Play resumes (1-0)
The cooling break is over and the action is back underway at Lincoln Financial Field. Brazil return with the lead, while Haiti look to respond and find an equalizer before halftime.
26' - Cooling break (1-0)
The referee pauses play for the scheduled cooling break as players from both teams head to the sidelines to hydrate and receive instructions from their coaching staffs before the action resumes in Philadelphia.
23' - OWN GOAL BY HAITI! (1-0)
Brazil finally break the deadlock after a brilliant run from Vinicius, who cuts inside and fires from close range. Johnny Placide makes the initial save but leaves the rebound in front of goal, and as Matheus Cunha tries to reach the loose ball, Hannes Delcroix accidentally turns it into his own net to give Brazil the lead.
21' - Raphinha misses another chance, offside again! (0-0)
Brazil come close once more as Bruno Guimaraes delivers another brilliant through ball to Raphinha, who tries to chip Johnny Placide but sends his effort wide. The play would not have counted anyway, with the forward once again caught offside.
17' - Brazil push forward with urgency (0-0)
Brazil are spending these minutes on the front foot, constantly attacking Haiti's penalty area. However, they look a bit rushed in the final third, forcing passes and making uncharacteristic mistakes that have prevented them from creating clear scoring chances.
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12' - Raphinha scores, but the flag goes up! (0-0)
Raphinha finds the back of the net after a brilliant pass from Bruno Guimaraes, leaving him one-on-one with the goalkeeper before finishing with composure. The celebration is short-lived, however, as the assistant referee raises the flag for offside.
11' - Haiti show attacking intent (0-0)
Haiti are not sitting back despite facing one of the tournament favorites. They stay compact when defending and look to strike quickly in transition, while pushing their lines higher whenever they move forward. Providence and Experience have been the biggest threats so far and continue to test Brazil's defense.
6' - Unusual decision gives Brazil a corner (0-0)
An unusual moment unfolds in Philadelphia as Haiti goalkeeper Johnny Placide takes too long to restart play. Under FIFA's new time-wasting rule, the referee awards Brazil a corner kick instead of allowing the delay to continue.
4' - Physical start to the match (0-0)
The opening minutes have been highly physical, with three fouls committed in less than five minutes of play. Carlens Arcus becomes the first player booked after receiving a yellow card as the intensity quickly rises in Philadelphia.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
The ball is rolling at Lincoln Financial Field as Brazil and Haiti get their Group C matchup underway.
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Both teams are on the field
Brazil and Haiti are now on the pitch for the national anthems and the traditional pre-match handshake as everything is set for kickoff in Philadelphia.
Haiti will start with Johnny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Frantzdy Pierrot, Josue Casimir.
Brazil will start with Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Vinicius Jr., Matheus Cunha.
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Why is Neymar not playing today?
Neymar will not play today. The Brazilian Football Association confirmed that he will remain in New Jersey instead of traveling with the squad to Philadelphia, continuing his rehabilitation at the team's training facilities as he works toward full fitness.
Start time and how to watch
Brazil vs Haiti will get underway at 8:30 PM (PT: 5:30 PM)
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.