Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Vinicius Jr extends the lead! (3-0) 2026 World Cup game in Philadelphia

Brazil face Haiti in the 2026 World Cup in Philadelphia for Matchday 2. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

Brazil face Haiti in a crucial Matchday 2 clash of Group C at the 2026 World Cup in Philadelphia. Carlo Ancelotti’s side enters the game needing a victory after a 1-1 draw against Morocco, a match in which they were outplayed for much of the first half and struggled to find their best rhythm. Game is underway!

[Watch Brazil vs Haiti live in the USA on Fubo]

Brazil opened their campaign with an uncomfortable draw and now look to secure three points that would strengthen their position in the group while improving their overall performance. The South Americans will try to deliver a more convincing display after an uneven debut on the biggest stage.

Haiti, meanwhile, are chasing a historic result as they look for their first ever World Cup victory. After losing all three of their matches in Germany 1974 World Cup. They began this tournament with a 1-0 defeat to Scotland and now face a match that could become a landmark moment in their soccer history.