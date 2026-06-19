Haiti’s updated FIFA ranking for game vs Brazil at 2026 World Cup

Brazil and Haiti will meet at the Philadelphia Stadium on Matchday 2 of the Group C stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides targeting a crucial result in their pursuit of knockout-stage qualification. Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil arrive under pressure to respond after an opening draw, while Haiti look to recover from a narrow defeat in their first match.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Haiti enter the contest ranked No. 85 in the world with 1,277.67 points, highlighting the challenge they face against one of international football’s most dominant nations. Follow Brazil vs Haiti for updates in our live blog!

The opening round results have set the stage for a high-stakes encounter. Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco, while Haiti fell 1-0 to Scotland in a match where they created several promising chances but failed to capitalize in key moments. As a result, both teams enter this fixture with contrasting pressure points but an equally urgent need for points. Spaniard referee Alejandro Fernandez will officiate Brazil vs. Haiti.

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How does Haiti’s FIFA ranking compare to Brazil?

While Haiti arrive ranked 85th in the FIFA standings, Brazil, meanwhile, sit significantly higher at No. 6 in the global standings with 1,765.34 points, reinforcing their status as clear group favorites on paper.

Haiti players prepare for a a team photo during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Brazil remain one of the most successful and consistent national teams in World Cup history. Despite their draw against Morocco, they still control their own path in Group C and are expected to challenge for top position in the group.

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What is at stake for Haiti against Brazil?

For Haiti, the challenge isn’t only about securing a positive result but also about staying mathematically alive in the group heading into the final matchday. A competitive performance against Brazil would significantly boost confidence regardless of the outcome.

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Brazil, on the other hand, show up with a strong lineup despite not having Neymar. Ancelotti’s men will be looking to avoid further setbacks and strengthen their position in the group standings. With qualification still within reach but pressure increasing, Brazil cannot afford another unexpected slip as the group stage develops.