Is Haiti eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing to Brazil?

Haiti tried a toe-to-toe gameplan against Brazil and it backfired massively. After a very hard loss, now the Caribbean side has lost its two first games in this 2026 World Cup, so its future in the competition is over.

Haiti is eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing to Brazil. Haiti now has two losses and a -4 goal difference. This means Haiti is out of contention to be one of the best-eight third-places even if they win against Morocco. Haiti qualified to the World Cup in surprising fashion. However, it wasn’t able to replicate those results in this tourney.

Haiti faces Morocco in its final group game and even with a win, the team is going home after that game ends. Even if Haiti wins, it would get to three points, but in case that Scotland loses to Brazil, Scotland would still have the tiebreaker over Haiti.

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Why was Haiti eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a game to go?

Even if Haiti wins by a large margin, the new World Cup tiebreaker is head to head. Given that Brazil and Morocco already have four points, Haiti can’t mathematically reach them. As for Scotland, Haiti lost against them, so the tiebreaker can’t be in Haiti’s favor even if Les Grenadiers are able to beat Morocco. No math or tiebreakers fall Haiti’s way.

Martin Experience #8 of Haiti

What is Haiti’s last group stage match?

Haiti’s last group stage match at the 2026 World Cup is against Morocco on June 24, 2026. The game will be played at Atlanta Stadium at 6:00P PM ET. It seems like, instead of Haiti, it will be Morocco looking to get the win to get a better seeding.