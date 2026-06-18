Are Qatar eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing to Canada?

After watching Canada dismantle Qatar in the second matchday of Group B in the 2026 World Cup, fans are wondering if the latter have been knocked out of the tournament.

Although it sure feels that way for Qatar, after being handed a 6-0 defeat by Canada, all hope isn’t lost yet. Qatar aren’t eliminated, but their odds are very low. If they want to make it to the round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup, they will most likely need to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final matchday of the group stage.

There’s still a scenario in which Qatar can make it out of Group B as runners-up, though. If Canada defeat Switzerland in the final game, Qatar could finish second in the group with a blowout win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, based on Qatar’s recent outing, it seems unlikely.

Not only were all of Qatar’s flaws exposed for the entire 2026 World Cup landscape to see, but they also saw two starters, Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo, sent off, meaning they will be suspended for the final game of Group B.

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Qatar hang on to a sliver of hope

Still, thanks to their last-minute equalizer against Switzerland, Qatar could finish as one of the eight best third-place teams and advance to the round of 32. All the Maroon One would need to do is defeat the Dragons and finish with four points, although a poor goal differential and fair-play score could hurt their chances. Moreover, Qatar’s FIFA ranking does little to help their cause.

Mahmoud Abunada, Qatar’s GK, was under siege all game long vs. Canada.

Regardless, four points could very well be enough for Qatar to advance to the round of 32. There, however, they would face one of the highest-ranked group winners.

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Based on what Julen Lopetegui’s side has shown through its first two outings, it certainly feels as though, even if Qatar make it to the knockout stages, they won’t go much further. Plus, it all hinges on one big if: Qatar must first defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final game of Group B.

Group B standings

As the second matchday of the 2026 World Cup came to a close in Group B, Canada and Switzerland all but secured their tickets to the round of 32. The only thing left to be decided is their finishing positions—who tops the group, who finishes second, and whether the third-place team will be one of the tournament’s eight best. That will be decided when Canada play their next game against none other than Switzerland.

Pos./Team PTS GD 1. Canada 4 +6 2. Switzerland 4 +3 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 -3 4. Qatar 1 -6

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A draw between Canada and Switzerland would ensure they advance as first and second in Group B, respectively, while leaving Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina to battle for third place. However, both matches on the final matchday will be played simultaneously, eliminating any chance for teams to adjust their approach based on the result that suits them best.