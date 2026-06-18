Who and when is Canada playing next at the 2026 World Cup after win vs Qatar?

Canada continues its journey in the 2026 World Cup, and following the match against Qatar, the Canadiens face one final test in the group stage.

As Canada pushes forward in the 2026 World Cup, its post-Qatar fixture represents the final hurdle of the group stage as the Maple Leaf eye a spot in the knockout rounds.

Even without Alphonso Davies in the starting XI against Qatar, Canada was able to secure a massive 6-0 win against the Asian squad. With this victory, the Canadiens managed tie Switzerland in points, who defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier on Thursday.

Group B is now wide open, as Canada prepares to face Switzerland next on June 24 at 3:00 PM (ET). This highly anticipated fixture will determine group supremacy in a high-stakes match at BC Place in Vancouver, where the Canadiens will surely give everything to win and for Ismael Kone, who suffered a scary injury against Qatar.

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Canada aims for top spot in Group B

Following vital wins for both Switzerland and Canada, both nations now sit level on four points. While neither has mathematically locked in a spot in the Round of 32 just yet, both are on the absolute cusp of qualification.

Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrates with teammates.

If Canada defeats Switzerland, it will comfortably secure the top spot in the group with seven points. Alternatively, a draw would also keep the Canadiens ahead of the Swiss on goal difference, keeping it in first place.

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In this latter scenario, the host nation would finish with five points and book a place in the Round of 32 as group winners. Should it top the group, Canada would remain at BC Place in Vancouver to face a third-placed team advancing from Group E, F, G, I, or J. Qatar aren’t out yet, but their odds are low.

Why group leadership is vital for Canada

Securing a victory or a draw against Switzerland does more than just ensure passage; it hands the North Americans massive leverage heading into the high-pressure knockout stage.

As group winner, Canada would play its Round of 32 match in front of a passionate home crowd at BC Place. Furthermore, should the Canadiens win that opening knockout clash, they would also get to stay in Vancouver for their Round of 16 fixture, maintaining a crucial home-field advantage at a defining moment in the tournament.