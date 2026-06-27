In which city and stadium are DR Congo vs Uzbekistan playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

With a spot in the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds on the line, the DR Congo are locked in for a high-stakes Group K showdown against Uzbekistan.

The DR Congo and Uzbekistan wrap up their 2026 World Cup group-stage journeys today at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the Leopards holding a genuine path toward qualifying as one of the tournament’s top third-place finishers.

Atlanta has been a bustling hub for the tournament, having already hosted four group-stage fixtures, including high-profile matchups like Spain vs. Cape Verde (Group H), Czechia vs. South Africa (Group A), Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H), and Morocco vs. Haiti (Group C).

For DR Congo, the objective is straightforward: win and advance. Currently sitting on one point, a victory would push them to a total of four points. With a solid final goal differential, that tally would almost certainly lock them into a qualifying spot among the best eight third-place teams.

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Conversely, Uzbekistan face a mathematically bleak and unrealistic uphill climb to reach the Round of 32. Not only would the Central Asian side need to blow past the Congolese by a margin of more than six goals, but they would also need external help, hoping a team like Algeria fall to Austria by a massive margin to swing the tiebreakers.

Obligatory calm before the storm picture.



A World Cup match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in just a few hours! #WeAreAtlanta pic.twitter.com/MzS1taZ27X — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) June 15, 2026

Weather for Congo vs. Uzbekistan

Current conditions at kickoff in Atlanta feature a sweltering temperature of 90°F (feeling like 97°F due to humidity) under mostly cloudy skies, with westerly winds at 9 mph and a 19% chance of rain.

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The daytime forecast calls for partly sunny conditions with a high of 90°F and a low of 75°F, with a 35% chance of scattered precipitation. Given the stifling atmospheric humidity, both squads will need to carefully manage their energy levels over an intense, physically demanding 90 minutes.

Attendance for Congo vs. Uzbekistan

While Mercedes-Benz Stadium regularly expands to over 71,000 for Atlanta Falcons NFL games and up to 75,000 for concerts, strict FIFA guidelines—including the structural removal of corner seating to accommodate an international-sized natural grass pitch—have capped the venue’s tournament capacity at 68,239.

While a sellout crowd is expected on paper, actual attendance could be impacted by external factors. Stringent, coordinated World Cup travel restrictions and visa suspensions implemented by the host nations in response to the active Ebola outbreak in Central Africa have made it exceedingly difficult for many Congolese fans to make the trek to the United States.