Who is the referee for DR Congo vs Uzbekistan today at the 2026 World Cup?

DR Congo and Uzbekistan face each other on Matchday 3 in Group K of the 2026 World Cup, and the referees for the matchup are already confirmed.

DR Congo and Uzbekistan will battle on Matchday 3 of Group K in the 2026 World Cup at Atlanta Stadium, with both sides searching for a ticket to the Round of 32. While their ultimate tournament fates depend on how the final results fall, this matchup promises to be a compelling watch, and the officiating crew has already been confirmed for the high-stakes fixture.

German referee Felix Zwayer will serve as the head official for the match. The 45-year-old Berlin native, who belongs to UEFA’s elite refereeing corps, boasts extensive experience in the Champions League, Europa League, and Euro 2024, where he handled the semifinal clash between England and the Netherlands.

The complete officiating crew is:

Head Referee : Felix Zwayer (Germany)

: Felix Zwayer (Germany) Assistant Referee 1 : Robert Kempter

: Robert Kempter Assistant Referee 2 : Christian Diss (Germany)

: Christian Diss (Germany) Fourth Official : Alexandro Hernandez (Spain)

: Alexandro Hernandez (Spain) Video Assistant Referee (VAR) : Bastian Dankert (Germany)

: Bastian Dankert (Germany) Assistant VAR (AVAR) : Dennis Johan Higler (Netherlands)

: Dennis Johan Higler (Netherlands) Support VAR (SVAR): Jarred Gillett (Australia)

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How both sides enter the match

DR Congo enter this encounter facing a critical need to bounce back following a setback that complicated their tournament aspirations. The African squad, under the tactical direction of Sebastien Desabre, currently sits in third place within its zone with just one point, making a victory an absolute necessity.

Eldor Shomurodov #14 of Uzbekistan looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match.

DR Congo drew against an always-difficult Portugal in their debut but subsequently fell by a narrow 1-0 margin to Colombia. Because of this, they will take the pitch at Atlanta Stadium this Saturday with their teeth bared, knowing a victory will very likely see them advance as one of the best third-place teams.

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Meanwhile, Uzbekistan, strategically commanded by legendary former Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro, arrive bruised and virtually eliminated. The Asian team did not enjoy the desired start to this World Cup and sits at the very bottom of the Group K standings, registering just a single goal in favor after suffering heavy defeats against Colombia and Portugal. Now, Cannavaro’s squad will look to pull off the biggest shock of the tournament, though the team would need a massive blowout victory to have any hope of advancing to the next round.

The duel between DR Congo and Uzbekistan will be fueled by pure hope, bringing together two national teams whose original dream was simply reaching the big stage. Now, one of them still holds the chance to extend its journey inside a World Cup tournament that has been full of surprises.