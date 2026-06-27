Congo DR vs Uzbekistan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 27, 2026

Congo DR will clash with Uzbekistan at the Atlanta Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Congo is aiming for a key victory in their qualification campaign against a virtually eliminated Uzebkistan. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Congo DR vs Uzbekistan Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time 7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Congo DR vs Uzbekistan in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States will be able to watch this highly anticipated clash live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Those preferring to stream can follow the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

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Can I watch Congo DR vs Uzbekistan for free?

U.S. fans can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers may qualify for a five-day free trial.

Both platforms offer nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment and decisive play as it happens.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

DR Congo enters its final group-stage match with everything still to play for, as a win would keep its hopes of reaching the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 alive in just the nation’s second tournament appearance.

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The African side likely needs a convincing victory to secure a spot among the best third-place finishers, though a second-place finish remains mathematically possible if Portugal loses and DR Congo makes up significant ground on goal difference.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, has only the slimmest path to advancing, requiring an overwhelming win to have any realistic chance. Their main objective is to finish the tournament on a positive note.

Abdukodir Khusanov of Uzbekistan – Michael Steele/Getty Images

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Congo DR vs Uzbekistan: Predicted Lineups

Congo DR (4-3-3): Yehvann Diouf Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku; Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki Mukau, Edo Kayembe; Théo Bongonda, Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa

Uzbekistan (3-4-2-1): Utkir Yusupov; Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Husniddin Aliqulov Abdullayev; Khojiakbar Karimov, Otabek Shukurov, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Farrukh Nasrullaev; Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Oston Urunov; Eldor Shomurodov.

What time is the Congo DR vs Uzbekistan match?

The match kicks off today, June 27, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM