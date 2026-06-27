What happens if DR Congo win, tie or lose vs Uzbekistan today at the 2026 World Cup?

DR Congo and Uzbekistan go head to head in a matchup that will determine plenty of things regarding the African nation's future in the 2026 World Cup.

The DR Congo‘s future in the 2026 World Cup depends heavily on the result they get against Uzbekistan as part of Matchday 3 in the Group K affairs. Hence, it’s a crucial matchup.

DR Congo arrive at their game against Uzbekistan in Atlanta Stadium with just one point through their first two games of the 2026 World Cup. The three points are enough for the Leopards to get into the next round as one of the best third places.

Thankfully for DR Congo, Uzbekistan come basically eliminated as they’ve lost their two games and have a -7 goal difference. The morale in the team may be very low and that is something DR Congo should be able to capitalize on.

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What happens if DR Congo win vs Uzbekistan?

If DR Congo defeat Uzbekistan, they will advance to the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. A victory pushes them to 4 points, locking up third place in Group K and securing one of the coveted spots for the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams.

DR Congo

Given that DR Congo have a -1 goal difference, a goal would mean they’d be at least at 0, which is enough to qualify, as Bosnia and Herzegovina and Paraguay are already qualified with lesser goal differences.

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What happens if DR Congo tie vs Uzbekistan?

A tie would mean certain elimination for DR Congo, as two points are just not enough for them to hope for a Round of 32 matchup. Hence, only a win suffices DR Congo’s goal of progressing.

What happens if DR Congo lose vs Uzbekistan?

A loss would be the most catastrophic scenario for DR Congo. They would not only be eliminated, but would end up as dead-last in Group K’s standings. It would be a disastrous end to their World Cup campaign.

Group K table entering final matchday

Pos. / Team PTS GP/GD (GF) 1. Colombia 6 2/+3 (4) 2. Portugal 4 2/+5 (6) 3. DR Congo 1 2/-1 (1) 4. Uzbekistan 0 2/-7 (1)