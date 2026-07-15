In which city and stadium are England vs Argentina playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

England vs Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal will take place at a landmark venue, with Atlanta set to host a historic clash between two soccer giants. The city, stadium and atmosphere will be key details before kickoff.

England vs Argentina will be played at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as two of soccer’s biggest national teams meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal. The matchup will take place at one of the tournament’s most advanced venues. Follow England vs Argentina live with us!

Atlanta has become one of the key cities of the World Cup, hosting matches at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a venue known for its modern design, retractable roof and ability to handle major international events. This stadium prevents the weather from affecting Argentina or England today.

The city’s role as a host has added another layer of attention to a semifinal featuring two teams with a long and historic World Cup rivalry. Argentina and England have met several times, including the memorable 1966 and 1986 encounters.

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What is the capacity of Atlanta Stadium for England vs Argentina?

Atlanta Stadium has a capacity of 68,239 spectators for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the England vs Argentina semifinal. The venue is one of the largest and most technologically advanced stadiums selected for the competition.

A general view of Atlanta Stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The stadium is the World Cup version of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017 and serves as the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United. For FIFA events, the venue temporarily removes its commercial name.

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The capacity makes Atlanta Stadium one of the biggest venues in the United States portion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Its design includes a retractable roof, a 360-degree halo video board and modern facilities.

The England vs Argentina semifinal is expected to create one of the most intense atmospheres of the tournament, with supporters from both nations traveling to Atlanta for a matchup between two teams with a historic World Cup rivalry.

Where is Atlanta Stadium located?

Atlanta Stadium is located in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, near the city’s major sports and entertainment district. It is positioned close to attractions such as Centennial Olympic Park and is part of Atlanta’s central sports hub.

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The stadium’s location gives it easy access to the city’s transportation network, including MARTA public transit options, and places it near hotels, restaurants and fan areas expected to welcome visitors during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For England vs Argentina, the location adds another layer of significance to the semifinal. Atlanta Stadium has already hosted major soccer events, NFL games, concerts and international competitions.