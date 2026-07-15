What’s the weather and temperature in Atlanta today for England vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

England vs Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal in Atlanta brings another factor into focus: the weather. Temperature, humidity and possible rain could shape the atmosphere before one of the tournament’s biggest matches.

The weather in Atlanta could be one of the key talking points ahead of England vs Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with warm temperatures and humidity expected around one of the tournament’s most anticipated semifinal matchups.

Atlanta’s summer climate often brings heat, humidity and the possibility of rain, creating a challenging environment outside the stadium. However, England and Argentina will play inside a venue designed to control conditions.

With two historic soccer nations meeting on the biggest stage, every detail surrounding Thomas Tuchel‘s side vs Lionel Scaloni‘s team has drawn attention, including the expected temperature, weather forecast and playing conditions.

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What is the temperature in Atlanta today for England vs Argentina?

The temperature in Atlanta for England vs Argentina is expected to be around 86°F (30°C) on Wednesday, July 15, with humid conditions and the possibility of an afternoon thunderstorm around kickoff time.

Emiliano Martinez during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal is scheduled for 3:00 PM local time at Atlanta Stadium, meaning players and fans could experience typical Atlanta summer conditions before entering the venue, where Argentina fans will bring their typical songs.

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Atlanta’s July climate is known for high humidity and warm temperatures, and matchday conditions are expected to reflect that pattern. The forecast points to a warm afternoon with partial sunshine.

Despite the outdoor conditions in Atlanta, the weather impact on the match itself could be limited because England and Argentina will play at Atlanta Stadium, a venue equipped with a retractable roof and advanced climate-control systems.

The stadium’s technology is designed to provide more stable conditions for players and supporters during extreme summer weather.

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FIFA also has weather protocols in place to address extreme conditions beyond heat, including heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning risks. Match officials, like referee Ismail Elfath, and organizers continuously monitor weather conditions.