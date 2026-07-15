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Argentina secure ticket to the 2026 World Cup final vs Spain with 2-1 comeback win over England

Argentina defeated England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, completing a dramatic 2-1 comeback win to secure their place in the final against Spain. Check out the highlights here.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina.
© Dan Mullan /Getty ImagesLautaro Martinez of Argentina.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup semifinal after a dramatic comeback at Atlanta Stadium to secure their place in the final against Spain. England opened the scoring through Anthony Gordon, but Lionel Messi provided two assists as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed the turnaround in the second half for Lionel Scaloni’s side.

The match was intense and physical from the opening minutes, with both teams showing high pressure and constant battles across the pitch. England had the better chances in the first half, but Emiliano Martinez kept Argentina alive with key saves before Argentina responded in the second half.

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With the victory, Argentina advanced to the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, while England will face France in the third-place match. Lionel Messi continues to be a decisive figure for Argentina as they remain one step away from another World Cup title.

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Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, and you lived every moment of this exciting game here, on Bolavip.

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90' - Full time at Atlanta Stadium! Argentina 2-1 England

Argentina have secured their place in the 2026 World Cup final after a dramatic comeback victory over England. Lionel Scaloni's side overcame an early deficit with goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez to complete the turnaround and set up a final clash against Spain.

90+9' - Substitutions for England (1-2)

England make two more changes as they look for a late equalizer. John Stones and Djed Spence leave the pitch, with Ivan Toney and Marcus Rashford entering the match for the final minutes.

90+9' - GOAAAAAAAAL FOR ARGENTINA! (1-2)

Argentina have turned the match around with a huge goal from Lautaro Martinez. Lionel Messi recovered the ball and delivered a perfect cross into the box, where Lautaro arrived unmarked to head it home and put Argentina ahead. With this result, Lionel Scaloni's side is currently heading to the 2026 World Cup final. The referee has added nine minutes of stoppage time.

86' - GOAAAAAAAL FOR ARGENTINA! (1-1)

Argentina have found the equalizer with a spectacular goal from Enzo Fernandez. The play started from a corner kick by Lionel Messi, who played a short pass with Rodrigo De Paul before receiving the ball back and finding Enzo outside the box. The midfielder unleashed a powerful strike from distance that flew into the net for a brilliant finish.

83' - Substitutions for England (1-0)

England make two changes as they look to maintain their advantage in the final stages of the match. Reece James and Declan Rice leave the pitch, with Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly entering the game.

81' - Substitution for Argentina (1-0)

Argentina make another attacking change as Lionel Scaloni looks to increase the pressure in search of an equalizer. Nicolas Tagliafico leaves the pitch, and Lautaro Martinez comes on to provide more presence in the final third.

77' - England survive two huge chances from Argentina (1-0)

England have survived a dangerous moment after two consecutive chances from Argentina. Rodrigo De Paul delivered a great cross from the right side that found Alexis Mac Allister unmarked, but Jordan Pickford produced a stunning save to deny the header. Moments later, Julian Alvarez had another opportunity with a similar header, but his effort lacked power and went straight to the goalkeeper.

72' - Substitutions for both teams (1-0)

Play resumes, and both England and Argentina make changes as they look to impact the final stages of the match. England replace Anthony Gordon with Ezri Konsa, while Argentina make a triple substitution as Rodrigo De Paul, Gonzalo Montiel and Nicolas Otamendi come on for Giuliano Simeone, Nahuel Molina and Lisandro Martinez.

70' - Cooling break after Argentina's dangerous chance (1-0)

The referee has stopped the match for a cooling break after England survived a huge opportunity from Argentina. Nicolas Gonzalez came close with a powerful header, but Jordan Pickford produced a monumental save to keep England ahead on the scoreboard.

65' - Substitution for Argentina (1-0)

Argentina make their first change of the match as Lionel Scaloni looks to add more attacking options. Leandro Paredes leaves the pitch and Nicolas Gonzalez comes on as Argentina continue searching for the equalizer.

61' - Argentina look for an equalizer after England's goal (1-0)

Argentina have taken control of possession after conceding, trying to find spaces and create danger in search of the equalizer. Lionel Scaloni's side is pushing forward with more urgency, while Lionel Messi is becoming more involved in the game as Argentina look to respond.

55' - GOAAAAAAAL FOR ENGLAND! (1-0)

England have taken the lead after a brilliant attacking move. The play started with a long pass from Harry Kane toward Morgan Rogers, but Lisandro Martinez cleared the ball. The rebound fell to Declan Rice, who found Rogers, and the winger delivered a perfect cross to the far post where Anthony Gordon arrived unmarked to score.

51' - Yellow card for Cristian Romero (0-0)

Cristian Romero received a yellow card after committing a foul on Jude Bellingham to stop a dangerous England attack. Argentina were forced to break up the play as Bellingham looked to lead the transition forward.

47' - Julian Alvarez comes close with a double chance for Argentina (0-0)

Argentina created the first big chance of the second half after a brilliant individual play from Julian Alvarez. The forward tested Jordan Pickford twice, with the England goalkeeper making a great save on the first attempt before Lionel Messi collected the rebound and found Alvarez again, whose second effort was deflected out for a corner.

45' - Second half is underway! (0-0)

The second half has started at Atlanta Stadium, with England and Argentina returning to the pitch for the decisive 45 minutes of this 2026 World Cup semifinal. Both teams continue searching for the opening goal and a place in the final.

45' - Halftime (0-0)

The first half comes to an end with England and Argentina still level at Atlanta Stadium. It has been a physical and intense battle, with both teams struggling to create clear scoring opportunities despite the high pressure and constant duels across the pitch.

45' - Three minutes added at the end of the first half (0-0)

The referee has added three minutes of stoppage time at Atlanta Stadium. England and Argentina remain level as the first half approaches its conclusion in this intense 2026 World Cup semifinal.

41' - Yellow card for Lisandro Martinez (0-0)

Lisandro Martinez received a yellow card after stopping a dangerous England counterattack led by Jude Bellingham. Argentina were forced to commit the foul to prevent the transition as the match continues to be played at a very high intensity.

38' - Yellow card for Elliott Anderson after foul on Messi (0-0)

Elliott Anderson received a yellow card after a strong challenge on Lionel Messi. The foul sparked another heated confrontation between both teams, with players from both sides exchanging words and tensions rising at Atlanta Stadium. The substitutes also came onto the pitch to protest as the match continues to become more intense.

36' - Emiliano Martinez denies Reece James free kick (0-0)

Another dangerous set piece for England almost opened the scoring. Reece James stepped up and went directly for goal, but Emiliano Martinez made a strong save to keep Argentina level and clear the danger.

33' - Stones misses a great chance from Rice's free kick (0-0)

England came close to opening the scoring after Declan Rice delivered a dangerous free kick toward the far post. John Stones connected with a header, but his effort went just wide of the goal.

28' - Play resumes at Atlanta Stadium (0-0)

The match is back underway after the cooling break. England and Argentina return to the pitch as the physical battle continues, with both teams still searching for the opening goal of the semifinal.

25' - Cooling break at Atlanta Stadium (0-0)

The referee has stopped the match for a cooling break as players from England and Argentina take a moment to recover from the intense conditions at Atlanta Stadium. The score remains level as both teams continue battling in a physical semifinal.

20' - England create the first dangerous chance of the match (0-0)

England produced the first promising attacking move of the game after a well-placed through ball found Anthony Gordon. Gordon played it to Harry Kane, who delivered a great pass out wide to Morgan Rogers, but his cross was intercepted by Emiliano Martinez before it could create danger.

15' - Intense and heated first half at Atlanta Stadium (0-0)

The first half remains intense and physical, with the clashes between both teams continuing as strong challenges and constant battles take over the match. The benches are also starting to get involved, showing their frustration with what is happening on the field. However, neither England nor Argentina have created a clear scoring opportunity so far.

10' - A very physical battle at Atlanta Stadium (0-0)

The match remains highly contested, with England and Argentina showing similar approaches in the opening stages. Both teams are applying high pressure and playing with great intensity to prevent their opponents from building fluid attacks, even committing minor fouls to stop transitions. Argentina are trying to control possession, but they are struggling to find a clear way out of the pressure.

5' - Physical start to the semifinal (0-0)

The match has started with plenty of intensity, as both teams have already committed two fouls in the opening minutes. There have been multiple complaints to the referee, while the players have exchanged words on several occasions. Cristian Romero and Jude Bellingham also went face to face as the tension continues to rise in what is shaping up to be a very physical and hard-fought contest.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

England and Argentina are underway at Atlanta Stadium. The winner will secure a place in the 2026 World Cup final, with both teams looking to make a strong start in this highly anticipated semifinal.

Teams are on the field for the national anthems

England and Argentina are on the field for the national anthems and the pre match protocol. Kickoff at Atlanta Stadium is just moments away as both teams prepare for this highly anticipated 2026 World Cup semifinal.

Tonight's referees

FIFA has appointed Ismail Elfath of the United States as the referee for today's 2026 World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina. The full officiating crew is as follows:

  • Referee: Ismail Elfath (United States)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Corey Parker (United States)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Kyle Atkins (United States)
  • Fourth Referee: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)
  • Fifth Referee: Daniele Bindoni (Italy)
  • VAR: Marco Di Bello (Italy)

Why isn't Marcus Rashford playing today?

Marcus Rashford will start on the bench for England in today's 2026 World Cup semifinal. Although he dealt with health concerns earlier in the tournament, his place among the substitutes is purely a tactical decision by Thomas Tuchel and is not related to any injury or setback.

Why isn't Lautaro Martinez starting today?

Lautaro Martinez starts on the bench for Argentina today as a technical decision by Lionel Scaloni. The head coach opted for a tactical adjustment rather than any disciplinary reason, keeping Martinez in reserve as a potential game-changing option later in the match.

England starting XI

England have confirmed their starting lineup for today's 2026 World Cup semifinal, with Thomas Tuchel deciding to keep Bukayo Saka on the bench. England will line up as follows:

Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Elliott Anderson, Declan Rice; Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane (C).

Argentina confirmed lineups

Argentina have confirmed their starting lineup for today's 2026 World Cup semifinal, with one notable change as Rodrigo De Paul starts on the bench. Lionel Scaloni has selected the following XI:

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Start time and how to watch

England vs Argentina will get underway at 3:00 PM (PT: 12:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between England and Argentina live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, FOX and Telemundo.

England and Argentina clash in 2026 World Cup semifinal

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup semifinal!

England face Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this Wednesday, with a place in the World Cup final on the line.

Stay with us for key moments and minute-by-minute updates as England and Argentina battle for a spot in Sunday's final.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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