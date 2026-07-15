Argentina secure ticket to the 2026 World Cup final vs Spain with 2-1 comeback win over England

Argentina defeated England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, completing a dramatic 2-1 comeback win to secure their place in the final against Spain. Check out the highlights here.

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup semifinal after a dramatic comeback at Atlanta Stadium to secure their place in the final against Spain. England opened the scoring through Anthony Gordon, but Lionel Messi provided two assists as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed the turnaround in the second half for Lionel Scaloni’s side.

The match was intense and physical from the opening minutes, with both teams showing high pressure and constant battles across the pitch. England had the better chances in the first half, but Emiliano Martinez kept Argentina alive with key saves before Argentina responded in the second half.

With the victory, Argentina advanced to the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, while England will face France in the third-place match. Lionel Messi continues to be a decisive figure for Argentina as they remain one step away from another World Cup title.