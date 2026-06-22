In which city and stadium are Jordan vs Algeria playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Jordan and Algeria are set for a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 showdown, with qualification hopes and national pride on the line. Before kickoff, fans are keeping a close eye on the atmosphere, conditions and expected crowd.

Jordan and Algeria will face each other at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, officially known during the tournament as San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash.

The venue has a listed capacity of around 68,500 spectators, making it one of the key mid-to-large stadiums selected for the tournament across the United States. The matchup brings two teams with contrasting World Cup storylines.

With thousands of supporters expected, the atmosphere in the Bay Area is set to reflect one of the most competitive fixtures of the group stage. The stadium’s open-roof design means external weather could still influence matchday comfort.

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What is the capacity of San Francisco Bay Area Stadium?

Levi’s Stadium has a standard capacity of around 68,500 spectators, which can be expanded to roughly 70,000+ for major events such as the World Cup 2026. The venue is located in Santa Clara and is home to the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

Algeria players inspect the pitch before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match (Source: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Originally opened in 2014, the stadium was designed with flexibility in mind, allowing FIFA and other organizers to adjust seating configurations depending on event requirements. Temporary seating expansions are typically added.

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What is the weather forecast for Jordan vs Algeria today?

Weather in Santa Clara for Jordan vs Algeria is expected to be mild and stable, with typical late-June conditions bringing warm temperatures and low risk of rain. Forecasts for the Bay Area usually show comfortable evening conditions.

Temperatures in this part of California in June generally sit in the mid-20s°C (mid-70s°F) during the day, cooling slightly into the evening. Wind conditions are typically light, which means minimal impact on passing or ball movement.

Overall, no significant weather disruptions are expected, making it an ideal environment for a high-profile World Cup fixture. FIFA also has a protocol in place for matches affected by heavy rain or adverse weather conditions.

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How far is Levi’s Stadium from San Francisco?

The stadium is located 65–70 km (about 40–45 miles) south of downtown San Francisco, depending on the route taken. Despite being associated with the 49ers, the stadium is actually based in Santa Clara, in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Travel time typically ranges from 45 minutes to over an hour by car, though it can increase significantly during matchdays. Public transport options, including Caltrain and light rail connections, also serve the broader Bay Area.

This distance is one of the reasons the stadium is often described as part of the “San Francisco Bay Area” rather than the city itself, giving it access to a massive regional fan base across Northern California.