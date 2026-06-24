Is South Korea out of the 2026 World Cup after losing to South Africa?

Following a crushing setback at the hands of South Africa, South Korea's hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 are suddenly on life support, leaving the Taegeuk Warriors facing an incredibly steep uphill battle to advance.

South Africa took care of business in their group-stage finale, suffocating South Korea to secure a vital victory and throw Group A into absolute chaos. With the loss, the Taegeuk Warriors no longer control their own destiny and must now rely on external help to salvage a spot in the Round of 32, that in the same group Mexico qualified and know which team would be their opponent.

Despite the crushing defeat, South Korea’s tournament life isn’t mathematically over just yet. However, their survival hinges entirely on the remaining group-stage results; they currently sit precariously in third place with 3 points and a minus-1 goal differential, leaving them at the mercy of the tiebreaker scenarios.

Here are the final standings for Group A:

Position & Team Points GP & GD 1. Mexico 9 3 (+6) 2. South Africa 4 3 (-1) 3. South Korea 3 3 (-1) 4. Czechia 1 3 (-4)

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History for South Africa! 🇿🇦



They’ve qualified for the knockout stage of the @FIFAWorldCup for the first time ever 👏 pic.twitter.com/4ixYpesdLu — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 25, 2026

What South Korea needs to advance to the Round of 32

Following the match’s conclusion, South Korea sits precariously in fourth place in the live third-place wildcard standings in the 2026 World Cup. To maintain a qualification spot by the end of the group stage, the Taegeuk Warriors need results below them to fall perfectly into place.

Specifically, they need chasing teams to drop points or fail to eclipse South Korea’s minus-1 goal differential. Let’s look at the current third-place landscape:

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Position & Team Points GP & GD 1. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B) 4 3 (-1) 2. Sweden (Group F) 3 2 (0) 3. Scotland (Group C) 3 3 (-3) 4. South Korea (Group A) 3 3 (-1) 5. Croatia (Group L) 3 2 (-1) 6. Algeria (Group J) 3 2 (-2) 7. Paraguay (Group D) 3 2 (-2) 8. Cape Verde (Group H) 2 2 (0) ——————————————- —– ——— CURRENT QUALIFICATION CUT-OFF LINE 9. Belgium (Group G) 2 2 (0) 10. DR Congo (Group K) 1 2 (-1) 11. Ecuador (Group E) 1 2 (-1) 12. Senegal (Group I) 0 2 (-3)

There is expectation for what will happen in the upcoming games of the group stage finale, as the Korean side want to play in the next round, and at this point they would be facing the winner of Group G: Egypt currently sits atop Group G, ahead of Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand or Germany (Winner of Group E).