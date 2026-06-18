Predicted lineups for Mexico vs South Korea today in 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Mexico and South Korea will face each other in a blockbuster matchup of Group A at the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico and South Korea meet today in a crucial Matchday 2 clash at the 2026 World Cup in Guadalajara. Both teams are looking to clinch a ticket to the Round of 32 with a win, as a tie or loss would put pressure on Mexico or South Korea.

For Mexico, the match comes after a 2-0 victory over South Africa, while South Korea are aiming to keep pace in Group A following their thrilling 2-1 triumph over Czechia.

The Mexican squad will deal with a suspension that will force head coach Javier Aguirre to adjust his starting lineup. There are many changes expected for the hosts, with neither Mexico nor South Korea wearing their home uniforms.

Advertisement

Mexico predicted lineup vs South Korea

Mexico are expected to start Raul Rangel as goalkeeper behind a defensive line of Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Edson Alvarez, and Jorge Sanchez. In midfield, Erik Lira and Luis Romo are projected to start alongside Brian Gutierrez, while Roberto Alvarado, Julian Quiñones, and Raul Jimenez will lead the attack.

Aguirre is expected to make three changes from the team that defeated South Africa. The most significant adjustment comes in defense, where Edson Alvarez is projected to replace Cesar Montes after Montes was sent off against South Africa and is suspended for this match.

At right back, Jorge Sanchez is expected to come into the lineup in place of Israel Reyes. Meanwhile, Luis Romo is projected to start in midfield instead of Alvaro Fidalgo as Mexico look to add experience and physicality in the center of the pitch.

Advertisement

South Korea predicted lineup vs Mexico

South Korea projected lineup is: Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae, Lee Tae-seok, Seol Young-woo; Lee Gi-hyuk, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho; Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in and Son Heung-min.

What’s at stake for Mexico vs South Korea in 2026 World Cup?

A victory would secure either team the first place of Group A. In this scenario, Mexico or South Korea would become the first squad to qualify for the Round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup.