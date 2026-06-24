2026 World Cup group A final standings updated after Czechia vs Mexico and South Africa vs South Korea

Following the final matchday, on Bolavip we take a look at where Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Czechia finished in Group A of the 2026 World Cup.

Aside from Mexico, every team in Group A had something to play for on the final matchday of the 2026 World Cup. With all six group-stage games completed, the final standings are set, with Mexico finishing atop the table in Group A.

Mexico had already secured their first-place finish after their 1-0 win over South Korea. Thus, entering the final matchday, El Tri had nothing on the line, while Czechia, South Africa, and South Korea were left to battle for second place and a potential third-place seed in the round of 32.

Mexico’s calm was made crystal clear by Javier Aguirre’s decision to leave Raul Jimenez out of the starting lineup against Czechia. However, South Korea made a shocking decision of their own, as Heung-min Son didn’t start against South Africa. Similarly, during Czechia’s game against Mexico, Patrik Schick didn’t start for the Representatives.

Advertisement

Whether those decisions played a role in how the group standings panned out or not, we can only speculate, but it’s all counterfactual. What is a fact, however, is that Mexico and South Africa are through to the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. As for South Korea, they aren’t eliminated just yet. However, their fate is no longer in their hands. The same can’t be said about Czechia.

Israel Reyes of Mexico.

Final scores in Group A

Although they were the only team with nothing to play for on the final matchday, Mexico put together the best performance of any team in Group A. El Tri completed a perfect group stage with a 3-0 win over Czechia, finishing the first round of the 2026 World Cup with three straight clean sheets.

Advertisement

To make things even better, after Raul Rangel kept his goal under lock and key, Mexico paid tribute to Guillermo Ochoa with a late substitution against Czechia. Finally, the legendary goalkeeper had his moment at the 2026 World Cup and in front of his nation.

Meanwhile, at Monterrey Stadium, South Korea put on yet another disappointing outing as they fell against South Africa by a minimum score of 1-0. The win secured South Africa’s place as Group A’s runner-up and left South Korea in need of a miracle. As for Czechia, they are officially out of the 2026 World Cup.

Who are Mexico and South Africa playing next?

While South Africa have already learned their next opponent as well as when and where they will play in the round of 32, Mexico don’t have as many certainties. South Africa will take on Canada on June 28 in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

As for the co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, Mexico will play at home at Mexico City and on June 30, but their opponent has yet to be confirmed. All Mexico know it’s that it will be a third-place team from Group C/E/F/H/I.

Group A final standings at 2026 World Cup