South Africa vs Canada: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 28, 2026

South Africa will face Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. Both made history by advancing from the group stage and now they don't want to be left out. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match South Africa vs Canada Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch South Africa vs Canada in the USA

Broadcast options across the United States include FOX and Telemundo on standard cable and satellite television services.

Fans can also stream the match live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting soccer showdown.

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Can I watch South Africa vs Canada for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer eligible new users a free five-day trial.

With nationwide availability on both platforms, viewers can follow every key moment of the contest from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

History will be on the line when South Africa and Canada meet in a matchup that guarantees a new milestone for one of these nations. Neither team had ever advanced beyond the group stage before making history in 2016.

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South Africa earned second place with a surprising win over South Korea, while Canada advanced thanks to a victory over Qatar and a draw with Bosnia despite falling to Switzerland in their final group match.

After already achieving their best World Cup performances, both sides now have a chance to further cement their legacy with a place in the Round of 16 on the line.

Evidence Makgopa of South Africa – Carl Recine/Getty Images

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South Africa vs Canada: Predicted Lineups

South Africa (4-2-3-1): Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba; Thalente Mbatha, Teboho Mokoena; Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis; Evidence Makgopa.

Canada (4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio, Nathan Saliba, Ali Ahmed; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

What time is the South Africa vs Canada match?

The match kicks off today, June 28, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM