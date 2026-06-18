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Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: First half remains scoreless! (0-0) 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Mexico face South Korea in the 2026 World Cup Matchday 2. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

Roberto Alvarado #25 of Mexico and Young-Woo Seol #22 of South Korea.
© Luke Hales /Getty ImagesRoberto Alvarado #25 of Mexico and Young-Woo Seol #22 of South Korea.

Mexico face South Korea on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup Group A with first place in the group on the line. Both teams arrive with three points after winning their opening matches, making this one of the most anticipated clashes of the round and a key step toward the Round of 32. Game is underway!

[Watch Mexico vs South Korea live in the USA on Fubo]

Mexico opened their campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over South Africa, a result that placed them at the top of Group A. The hosts will look to build on that strong performance and move one step closer to securing qualification with another positive result.

Meanwhile, South Korea also made an impressive start by defeating Czechia 2-1 in their opener. The Asian side enters the match full of confidence and will aim to challenge Mexico for the top spot after showing quality and resilience in its first outing.

31' - A tactical battle unfolds in Guadalajara (0-0)

The match has turned into a tactical chess game, with both managers carefully studying each other's approach. Mexico and South Korea are enjoying possession but have struggled to create clear scoring opportunities.

South Korea's most consistent attacking threat has been Lee Kang-in, who is constantly targeted with long balls in an attempt to get behind Mexico's defense and use his pace in open space.

26' - Play resumes (0-0)

The cooling break is over and the match is back underway at Guadalajara Stadium. Mexico and South Korea return to the field looking to break the deadlock in this evenly contested Group A clash.

22' - Cooling break (0-0)

The referee pauses the match for the scheduled cooling break as players from both teams head to the sidelines for water and instructions. After a brief stoppage, play will resume in Guadalajara.

20' - Seung-gyu comes up with a huge save (0-0)

Kim Seung-gyu makes a brilliant stop to deny Mexico after Erik Lira wins possession and starts the move. The ball reaches Roberto Alvarado on the right flank, whose cross finds Julian Quinones charging into the box, but the goalkeeper reacts quickly to keep out the powerful header.

16' - Edson Alvarez produces a stunning goal-line clearance (0-0)

Edson Alvarez comes up with a spectacular bicycle kick clearance after a brilliant through ball finds Son Heung-min, who chips the goalkeeper and appears to have an open net. The ball is kept out on the line, but the play is eventually ruled offside against Son, so the chance does not count.

12' - South Korea look to exploit the flanks (0-0)

South Korea are pressing high to recover possession and quickly put the ball at Lee Kang-in's feet. They plan to play long balls behind the defense and use their pace to beat Mexico's back line.

7' - Mexico register the first shot on target (0-0)

Mexico produce the first effort on goal after Raul Jimenez controls the ball and a rebound falls to Roberto Alvarado outside the box. The winger hits a weak shot that goes straight into the goalkeeper's hands without causing any trouble.

4' - Yellow card for Lee Kang-in (0-0)

Lee Kang-in goes into the referee's book after a hard challenge on Luis Romo in midfield. The early booking could force South Korea to be more cautious for the rest of the match.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Mexico and South Korea are underway in Guadalajara as the action begins in this crucial Group A matchup.

Mexico and South Korea take the field for the pregame ceremony

Both teams are on the field for the pregame ceremony as the national anthems are about to be played. Everything is set at Guadalajara Stadium before kickoff, with the players completing the traditional protocol ahead of this crucial Group A matchup.

Tonight's venue

Mexico and South Korea will play at Guadalajara Stadium in the municipality of Zapopan, part of the Guadalajara metropolitan area and one of Mexico's three host cities for the tournament. The venue, opened in 2010, is the home of Chivas and has become one of the most modern soccer stadiums in North America.

Guadalajara Stadium has a capacity of 45,664 spectators, and an attendance of around 45,000 fans is expected for tonight's match, making it a sold-out occasion.

Why are Santiago Gimenez and Guillermo Ochoa not starting?

Santiago Gimenez will not start for Mexico in tonight's match. With Raul Jimenez firmly established as the first-choice striker, Gimenez is currently viewed as the third or fourth option in the attacking depth chart, making his absence from the starting lineup a tactical decision by Javier Aguirre.

Guillermo Ochoa will also begin the match on the bench. Javier Aguirre remains committed to Raul Rangel as Mexico's starting goalkeeper, so despite Ochoa making history by appearing at his sixth World Cup, he serves as the backup for this tournament.

South Korea starting XI

South Korea will lineup as follows: Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moonhwan, Seol Young-woo; Lee Gi-hyuk, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho; Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in and Son Heung-min.

Mexico confirmed lineup

Mexico's starting lineup has been confirmed for tonight's Group A clash against South Korea:

Raul Rangel; Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Edson Alvarez, and Jorge Sanchez; Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Brian Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Julian Quinones, and Raul Jimenez.

Tonight's referees

The officiating crew for tonight's match has been confirmed. Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera will take charge of Mexico vs South Korea, with fellow Uruguayans Carlos Barreiro and Nicolas Taran serving as assistant referees. Colombian Andres Rojas will be the fourth official, while Uruguay's Leodan Gonzalez will oversee VAR duties.

Start time and how to watch

Mexico vs South Korea will get underway at 9:00 PM (PT: 6:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between Mexico and South Korea live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, FOX and Telemundo.

Mexico and South Korea clash in 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup!

Mexico face South Korea in a crucial Group A showdown with first place on the line after both teams opened the tournament with a victory.

Stay with us for key moments, important updates, and minute-by-minute coverage as Mexico and South Korea battle for the top spot in the group.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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