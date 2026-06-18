Mexico vs South Korea LIVE: First half remains scoreless! (0-0) 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Mexico face South Korea in the 2026 World Cup Matchday 2. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

Mexico face South Korea on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup Group A with first place in the group on the line. Both teams arrive with three points after winning their opening matches, making this one of the most anticipated clashes of the round and a key step toward the Round of 32. Game is underway!

[Watch Mexico vs South Korea live in the USA on Fubo]

Mexico opened their campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over South Africa, a result that placed them at the top of Group A. The hosts will look to build on that strong performance and move one step closer to securing qualification with another positive result.

Meanwhile, South Korea also made an impressive start by defeating Czechia 2-1 in their opener. The Asian side enters the match full of confidence and will aim to challenge Mexico for the top spot after showing quality and resilience in its first outing.