Estadio Guadalajara capacity: How many fans are attending Mexico vs South Korea today?

Estadio Guadalajara hosts the clash between Mexico and South Korea for matchday 2 of Group A, and the question arises: How many fans are attending?

Mexico face South Korea in a match where the result can define the path of both national teams in the remainder of the 2026 World Cup, hosted at Estadio Guadalajara, which promises an impressive fan presence.

The World Cup group stage match between Mexico and South Korea has become a complete sellout. An official attendance of approximately 45,000 spectators is expected, which will probably be heavily packed with a Mexican crowd.

Not only that, but in addition to the historic sellout at the stadium, fans continue to gather massively at public events and official zones like Fan Fest and other events, which makes total sense for a match that can give Mexico their qualification.

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Estadio Guadalajara: The venue for today’s match

The match between Mexico and South Korea will be played at Estadio Guadalajara, one of the official venues. The Guadalajara facility returns to host World Cup activity after hosting matches during the first matchday.

General view inside the Guadalajara Stadium.

Estadio Guadalajara is a large and modern sports stadium located in Zapopan, Jalisco. It was opened in 2010 and has a capacity for 48,000 spectators. It is the venue usually used by Chivas de Guadalajara and has already hosted the 2011 U-17 World Cup and the Pan American Games that year. However, it was remodeled for this edition.

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From the outside, Estadio Akron seems to rise from the natural landscape, while its interior structure was designed to bring the crowd closer to the field and improve the acoustics, something that will be noticed in today’s match, where Mexico will use their home kit, with the attire for both already confirmed.

The first match played at this venue was on July 30, 2010. It was a friendly between Chivas and Manchester United as a tribute to the transfer of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to the English club.