In which city and stadium are Netherlands vs Japan playing in 2026 World Cup? Uniforms, attendance, weather and referee

The Netherlands and Japan meet in Arlington for a crucial Group F opener in the 2026 World Cup.

The Netherlands begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Japan in a highly anticipated Group F clash. The Dutch enter the tournament as one of Europe’s traditional powers, while Japan once again arrive as one of Asia’s strongest representatives.

Group F also features Sweden and Tunisia, making it one of the most balanced groups in the competition. After facing Japan, the Netherlands will take on Sweden on June 20 before closing the group stage against Tunisia on June 25.

The match is being played in Arlington, Texas, part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex and one of the marquee host regions of the World Cup. The stadium is among the largest in the tournament and is expected to welcome tens of thousands of supporters from around the world. It’s the home of the Cowboys in the NFL.

Advertisement

2026 World Cup: In which city and stadium are Netherlands vs Japan playing?

The match is taking place in Arlington, Texas, at Dallas Stadium. Located just west of Dallas, Arlington has become one of the premier sports destinations in the United States. The stadium is known for hosting major international sporting events and features a retractable roof to help protect players and fans from Texas weather.

What uniforms are the Netherlands and Japan wearing?

The Netherlands will wear their iconic orange home kit, paired with orange shorts and orange socks. Japan, meanwhile, will take the field in their traditional uniform, consisting of blue shirts, white shorts, and blue socks.

Uniforms for Netherlands vs Japan in 2026 World Cup

Advertisement

What is the attendance for Netherlands vs Japan in 2026 World Cup?

Arlington Stadium can accommodate 70,649 spectators. A large crowd is expected for the Group F opener, with Dutch and Japanese fans among the most passionate traveling supporters in international football.

What is the weather forecast for Netherlands vs Japan?

The forecast calls for temperatures of around 31°C (88°F) around kickoff. There is a 65 percent chance of rain and humidity levels are expected to reach 63 percent. However, the stadium’s retractable roof means weather is unlikely to significantly affect playing conditions.

Who is the referee for Netherlands vs Japan?

The referee assigned to the match is Yael Falcon Perez of Argentina. One of South America’s top officials, Falcon Perez has overseen major international matches and was selected by FIFA to take charge of this important Group F encounter.