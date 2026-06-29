Why did Cody Gakpo cry after scoring his goal for Netherlands vs Morocco at 2026 World Cup?

Netherlands take the lead against Morocco after Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal, breaking into tears during the celebration.

Netherlands take a 1-0 lead against Morocco after Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal in an emotionally charged and critical moment. Facing one of the toughest opponents in the 2026 World Cup, Gakpo broke into tears immediately after finding the back of the net.

The reason behind Gakpo’s emotional reaction stems from a deeply sensitive and personal matter. He and his wife recently suffered the loss of an unborn child during pregnancy, a child whose birth was expected in October of this year.

It is an incredibly difficult situation, and the goal clearly came straight from the heart in the most passionate way possible. Despite these heavy circumstances, Gakpo remains with Netherlands, and all of his immense effort is paying off.

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How Gakpo’s goal unfolded

Gakpo’s goal originated from a rapid counterattack spearheaded by Crysencio Summerville. Just as Summerville was about to unleash a shot, Morocco‘s defense stripped the ball away, creating a loose rebound inside the penalty area. Gakpo quickly reached the ball, fired his strike, and found the back of the net.

The entire Netherlands team comes on the field to support an emotional Cody Gakpo 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/ed3jstrHPy — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 30, 2026

The scene that followed was incredibly powerful. The goal, which opened the scoring for the Dutch, sparked a deeply moving celebration: Gakpo was instantly surrounded by all of his teammates, who enveloped him in a supportive collective embrace. Visibly emotional, the forward pointed to the sky, dedicating the moment to the child who could not arrive.

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The sequence has quickly become one of the most emotional moments of the 2026 World Cup so far, generating a massive wave of support and admiration worldwide.

In a week where grief seemed to consume everything, the forward found the strength to step onto the pitch, compete, and score. His tears following the goal ultimately conveyed what no words ever could.