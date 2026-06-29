Why isn’t Memphis Depay starting today for Netherlands vs Morocco at the 2026 World Cup?

Netherlands face Morocco in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, where they need their stars in a tough matchup: Why is Memphis Depay not starting?

Netherlands face their first 2026 World Cup knockout-stage match against one of the toughest possible opponents at Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico. Morocco enter this matchup holding a strong position in the FIFA rankings, but the biggest storyline surrounding the Dutch team is a major tactical decision regarding Memphis Depay.

For this clash, which already features confirmed referees, Memphis Depay is not part of the starting lineup. The reality is that Memphis sits on the bench due to a purely tactical choice. For this high-stakes duel between the Netherlands and Morocco, the manager opted for other offensive players in the attacking zone, leaving the forward among the substitutes.

In the 2-2 draw against Japan, the star played just 20 minutes after coming on for Donyell Malen by decision of the European coaching staff. Just a few days later, Ronald Koeman sent him back to the bench in a 5-1 thrashing of Sweden, where he logged only 18 minutes after replacing Brobbey in the second half.

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The goalscorer replacing Depay

Despite playing in one of the most balanced groups of the opening round alongside Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia, the Netherlands, who are just one spot behind Morocco in the FIFA ranking, have stood out for their defensive approach and offensive firepower. They enter the knockout round following a high-scoring group stage—all achieved without a single goal from Depay, their all-time leading scorer.

Memphis Depay of Netherlands in action.

However, Ronald Koeman has found a reliable goalscorer in the previously unheralded Brobbey. The Sunderland attacker did not start the opening match against Japan, but he netted a brace against Sweden in his first start of the tournament and followed it up with another goal against Tunisia.

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Brobbey’s skillset

Brobbey plays more like a traditional English target man than a classic Dutch No. 9. He lacks the genius of Cruyff or Bergkamp, the class of Van Basten or Kluivert, and has yet to prove he is as clinical as Van Nistelrooy or Van Persie.

Yet, the squad possesses a true force of nature in Brobbey, whose powerful physique makes him highly effective at playing with his back to goal or overpowering defenders through sheer effort. He scored eight goals for Sunderland last season, helping the modest northern English club secure a seventh-place finish and a spot in the upcoming Europa League, and now is expected to score against Morocco.